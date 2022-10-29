The more human than political outburst of the mayor Fontanini (“Udine is a city a bit difficult, in some moments even ungrateful. I don’t know if I re-candidate”) re-starts the discussion on what will happen in the center-right next spring in the Friulian capital.

If this is the political result of the mayor’s utterances, there is a consideration on the ruling class: fewer and fewer people put their faces and venture into politics. It is not a question of gratitude.



the statements of the mayor Comunali, Fontanini's indecision: "I don't know if I apply again, I feel little motivated and Udine knows how to be ungrateful"

The commitments, responsibilities and criticisms are certainly not lacking, they are included in the assignment and those who choose to expose themselves must take them into account.

It is the ingratitude of prime numbers, towards those who make choices that not everyone shares.

There are illustrious examples. Do we want to remember how former Prime Minister Draghi was first asked to go up to Palazzo Chigi and then invited to leave?

Gratitude in politics is not measured by the attacks of minorities which, in a democracy, amplify what they think is wrong. It counts with the results of the polls. Fortunately, there are oppositions: democratic societies feed on transparency and comparison, attention and respect.

Where there is transparency, there is recognition of merit, competition and growth. In opacity it regresses.

Public opinion, the architrave of an advanced democracy, is made up of citizens with a critical spirit, not subjects who drink it all. And opinions must be respected, even those unwelcome.

Signs of fatigue after having governed and at the start of a new electoral campaign are understandable, but they do not justify the pointing finger.

Power – said a seasoned politician – wears out those who do not have it. Sometimes even those who have it.