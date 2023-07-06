Pope Francis Meets with Former US President Bill Clinton and Philanthropic Delegation

Pope Francis Meets with Former US President Bill Clinton in Private Audience

In a private audience at the papal residence of Casa Santa Marta on Wednesday, Pope Francis met with former US President Bill Clinton. Clinton’s delegation included several prominent American figures, including Alex Soros, son of billionaire George Soros and the current president of the Open Society Foundations.

Clinton, who is now focused on philanthropy and public affairs, recently visited Albania on July 3-4. During her visit, she received a medal of public appreciation from the country’s prime minister for her support of the nation and for the intervention of NATO in the Kosovo War.

Alex Soros, who accompanied Clinton on her visit to Albania, also joined her during the meeting with Pope Francis. Soros is the new president of the Open Society Foundations, a philanthropic foundation established by his father.

During the meeting, Pope Francis presented Clinton with a statue of a woman holding a dove, symbolizing peace. In return, Clinton gifted the Pontiff with a porcelain tray personalized with the presidential seal of the United States and wrote a personal note to him.

The Holy See Press Office described the meeting as a “private audience” with President Bill Clinton and his delegation. However, no other information was provided beyond the released photos.

After meeting with Clinton, Pope Francis greeted the delegation accompanying the former US president, which included Clinton’s son-in-law Marc Mezvinsky and his former Oxford roommate Strobe Talbot, who served as assistant secretary of state in the Clinton administration. Joe Donnelly, the current US ambassador to the Holy See, was not present.

The Open Society Foundations, headed by Alex Soros, has been known for funding efforts to legalize abortion in traditionally Catholic countries such as Ireland, Poland, and Mexico. They have also funded campaigns to change the political priorities of American Catholics and promote pro-abortion legislation. Annually, the foundation donates more than $1.5 billion to various causes worldwide.

Alex Soros has expressed his interest in political matters and plans to focus on domestic US issues. He is the head of a political action committee aligned with the Open Society Foundations called the Democracy PAC, which has a substantial budget of about $125 million for US domestic politics.

However, the Open Society Foundations recently announced major changes to its operating model, including laying off 40% of its global workforce of approximately 800 employees.

The Catholic News Agency, EWTN News, reached out to the Open Society Foundations for comment but has not received a response as of now.

Translated and adapted by ACI Press. Originally posted on CNA.

