The authorities of the Municipality of Portoviejo announced on the night of this Thursday, June 8, 2023, an alert so that citizens are prepared for a possible overflow of the Chico River.

The measure is for those who live in the parishes of San Plácido, Alhajuela, Calderón and Riochico de Portoviejo to take precautions and avoid being affected by the coming flood.

The municipality reported that through monitoring, through the early warning system, a flood was detected in the Chico River basin.

The authorities suggest that citizens put their belongings and all their belongings in a safe place before the possible overflow of the river.

This river is born in the mountains of San Plácido and part of Pichincha, it also has contributions from the Poza Honda dam, through a Mancha Grande transfer.

When there is heavy rain, the most affected areas are the Calderón and Riochico parishes.

The Portoviejo mayor’s office announced that all response teams are activated to intervene and help the population in case of an emergency.