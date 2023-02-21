The sports venue located in the Once de Junio ​​neighborhood of Villanueva, for decades has been a venue for the promotion and practice of sports, specifically soccer and promoting other disciplines for sports training and good habits of recreation and physical activity.

Thus, in the municipality, the dissatisfaction of various sports leaders, sports players and citizens for alleged irregularities, abuses and management habits of the sports venue that lack basic principles of sports administration and sustainable socio-economic and sports development is vox populi.

In this sense, any sports administration enjoys fundamental pillars for its management and sustainability, such as planning, search for financing and strategic management, the current situation being different from what is indicated.

Now, let’s analyze this, the current improvements and adaptations in a deteriorated state cause a private public detriment, disbursement or impairment.

The indications of labor and contractual rights that the collaborators have constituted for decades in the municipal sports venue, for the exercise of their activities, a situation that must be formalized before the competent authorities.

With citizen concern and lawyer, I went to the property, made an inspection visit and verified what was discussed between sports representatives and soccer promises in the municipality.

Surprise and astonishment immediately surround me, the sports venue registers notorious facts of administration, service provision and deteriorated and deficient infrastructures, which do not have optimal functionalities and constitute a high impact and transcend a public health problem.

The Constitutional postulate establishes that the general interest prevails over the particular interest.

It is unfortunate to remember basic public-private concepts and by analogy the situation reflects an alleged detriment and fiscal control, it is evident an extensive litigation of possession and breakdown between the private and municipal parties in the event of a possible absence of ownership of the property.

Timely to indicate that the duty to be to the decorum of the public function disagrees with these reprehensible facts. However, let us remember the following “(…) the Municipal Ombudsman is part of the Public Ministry, which is responsible for the protection and promotion of human rights, the protection of the public interest, the surveillance of the official conduct of those who perform public functions and administrative control”. SIC.

Police inspections “(…) is an entity of an administrative nature of a municipal nature, whose main function is to maintain public order, public health at the municipal level, immediate attention to violations”… SIC.

Article 29 of the Constitution enshrines due process “for all kinds of judicial or administrative actions.” Controversial situations that arise from any type of process, require a prior legal regulation that limits the powers of the State and establishes respect for the rights and obligations of the procedural subjects, so that no action by the authorities depends on their own discretion, but are subject to the procedures indicated in the law or regulations.” (Ruling T-467/95).

As a corollary, I filed the right of petition before the competent entities and awaiting a response and longing for compliance with the general interest, guarantee of sport and immediate actions by local authorities within their attributed powers and report: Sports property is public or private good? . Certainty of ownership or possession of the property?, among others. It will dawn and we will see villanueveros.

By: Raúl Dangond Contreras