The national coach talks about his friend, teammate and workmate who died on 6 January

The coach of the national team, Roberto Mancini, remembers his friend and life (and team) partner Gianluca Vialli. “I saw him recently in London, we joked. I hoped to the last for a miracle. We were teammates, friends for a lifetime. Luca made the kids, especially the younger ones, understand the value of the national team shirt. She was a person of great value ». Vialli – disappeared on 6 January – «he is a joyful person, very lively, never angry. We remember him for what he really was, always very much alive. Besides having been a great footballer and professionalhad an extraordinary charisma: he was a cheerful, young boy who liked life.