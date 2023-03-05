Voter turnout on the 5th was 47.51%… Looks like it’s well past the final 50%

Interpretation of ‘subsidiary takeover’ advantageous for each camp

▲ People’s Power Party representative candidates are taking commemorative photos at the debate held at Channel A Studio in Mapo-gu, Seoul on the 3rd. From left, candidates Hwang Kyo-ahn, Kim Ki-hyeon, Ahn Cheol-soo, and Chun Ha-ram. (Newsis)

As the turnout for the People’s Power 3/8 National Convention is expected to record the highest level ever, each candidate is coming up with an interpretation of a’pre-takeover’.

According to politicians on the 5th, 397,805 out of a total of 837,236 electoral corps participated in the mobile voting conducted for two days until this day, recording a voter turnout of 47.51%. This is the highest ever, higher than the final party member vote rate of 45.36% in 2021. The final voter turnout is expected to exceed 50% when adding up the ARS vote on the 6th and 7th.

Candidate Ki-hyun Kim’s side is confident of winning a majority in the first round of voting by gathering the party’s desire for stability and unity based on its superior organizational power. In an article posted on Facebook that day, Candidate Kim said, “The driving force behind the high voter turnout, which reached an all-time high on the first day of voting, is the strong will of our party members to end internal strife and unite based on stable leadership to make the Yoon Seok-yeol government succeed.” he emphasized.

Candidate Chul-soo Ahn and others are confident in their propaganda, seeing that the high voter turnout reflects their desire for reform within the party. In an article posted on social media, the candidate said, “I feel the strong will of the party members to firmly judge the abnormality and unfairness in the process of substituting and to select the party representative who will surely win the general election next year.” We will create a stage for voting,” he emphasized.

On the other hand, candidate Cheon Ha-ram met with reporters and argued that it was a “Cheon Haram typhoon”, saying, “It is a referee vote for Yoon Haek-gwan (key officials of President Yoon Seok-yeol) pretending to be fake owners as if the power of the people is theirs.”

Candidate Kyo-ahn Hwang said, “It seems that this has become hot while talking about Candidate Kim’s real estate corruption.”