Powerful Earthquake in Afghanistan Leaves Over 2,000 Dead, Adding to Country’s Crisis

Massive Earthquake in Afghanistan Claims Over 2,000 Lives Amid Economic Crisis

(CNN) – On Sunday, the Taliban reported that 2,053 people have lost their lives in a powerful earthquake that struck western Afghanistan, adding to the nation’s woes as it grapples with a deep economic crisis. The fatalities were concentrated in 13 villages in the province of Herat. In addition to the deaths, Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mojahid revealed that 1,240 individuals were injured, and 1,320 houses were either completely or partially destroyed.

Rescue teams have been dispatched to the affected region, with ten teams already present in Herat province. Moreover, food, water, medicine, and clothing have been transported to the site to provide aid to the survivors. The earthquake, measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale, struck on Saturday, approximately 40 kilometers west of the city of Herat.

Previously, Abdul Wahed Rayan, a senior Taliban official at the Ministry of Information and Culture, informed CNN that nearly 2,000 casualties were estimated. However, Rayan cautioned that the figure could climb as rescue operations continue and individuals remain trapped beneath the rubble.

The earthquake’s impact was felt in neighboring provinces like Badghis and Farah and was followed by multiple aftershocks. Earlier assessments by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) had indicated a lower death toll of around 100, accompanied by 500 injuries. OCHA also reported that nearly 500 houses were destroyed, and 135 buildings suffered damage.

Images from the affected areas depict extensive rubble and collapsed structures, while survivors huddled together in the streets seeking safety. The UN cited Mahal Wadakah as the worst affected village, with at least 20 deaths. Dasht Hows, Bahadorzai, Zoryan, and Koshkak were also identified as severely impacted areas.

Furthermore, an estimated 300 families, comprising approximately 2,100 individuals, have been displaced to the city of Herat, where they are currently residing in abandoned buildings.

Afghanistan has been subjected to a series of devastating earthquakes in recent times, exacerbating an ongoing famine and economic crisis, resulting in the deaths and displacement of tens of thousands of people. The country, which has long been one of the poorest in Asia, has been ravaged by conflicts for decades. However, after the Taliban assumed power in 2021 and international aid groups withdrew, Afghanistan’s ability to respond to natural disasters has been severely hindered.

To compound the situation, Washington and its allies have frozen approximately $7 billion of the country’s foreign reserves and halted international financing. This has paralyzed an already aid-dependent economy. Last week, the World Bank warned that two-thirds of Afghan families currently face significant challenges in maintaining their livelihoods.

These circumstances make it increasingly difficult for Afghans to recover from earthquakes, which are a common occurrence in a country regularly hit by seismic activity.

In March, a deadly earthquake struck northeastern Afghanistan, forcing residents to flee their homes and causing extensive damage. Tremors were felt in major cities in Pakistan and as far away as New Delhi, India. In June of last year, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in the eastern provinces of Paktika and Khost resulted in over 1,000 casualties, highlighting the infrastructural deficiencies in the impacted areas.

Moreover, on January 17, 2022, a magnitude 5.6 earthquake devastated the western province of Badghis, near Herat, and claimed the lives of more than 20 individuals, reducing hundreds of brick houses to rubble.

The situation remains dire in Afghanistan as its people grapple with the aftermath of this latest earthquake, compounding the existing humanitarian crisis.

— CNN’s Ehsan Popalzai contributed to this report.

