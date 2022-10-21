Practice the “Two Mountains” Theory and Promote the “Double Carbon” Work Shanghai Delegation Hotly Discusses Green DevelopmentFly into the homes of ordinary people

In the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, “Chinese-style modernization is a modernization in which man and nature coexist in harmony.” “Respecting nature, conforming to nature, and protecting nature are the inherent requirements of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. Ecological civilization is an important part of Chinese-style modernization. As part of the components, we must firmly establish and practice the concept that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, and plan development from the height of the harmonious coexistence of man and nature.” The representatives from Shanghai who attended the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China combined their own experiences and elaborated from different perspectives. How to practice the road of green development.

Caption: Bailonggang Wastewater Treatment Plant has built the world‘s largest deodorization innovation project with the highest domestic standard, making great contributions to Shanghai’s clear water and blue sky.

Representative Chen Jie: Concentrating the advantages of colleges and universities to help green development

Chen Jie, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and president of Tongji University, said that the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta is an important national regional development strategy clearly emphasized in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Shanghai plays a particularly important role in it, especially in the field of promoting green development. Accelerate the transformation and actively promote the carbon neutralization work of carbon peaking.

In recent years, Tongji University has been actively taking advantage of the environmental and sustainable development discipline resources, and has deeply participated in the construction of the Yangtze River Delta Eco-Green Integrated Development Demonstration Zone. As a key project in the demonstration area, the school led the establishment of the Yangtze River Delta Sustainable Development Research Institute, which has made important achievements in the strategic research of carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, the formulation of “dual carbon” policies, zero-carbon technologies and zero-carbon community demonstrations. progress.

Under the initiative of Tongji, eight “double first-class” universities in East China also jointly initiated the establishment of the Yangtze River Delta Sustainable Development University Alliance to carry out leading original basic research and technological innovation research on green and low-carbon frontiers, serving long-term Triangular high-quality integrated construction. In addition, Tongji took the lead in preparing the “implementation plan for carbon peaking in the demonstration area” and “special plan for near-zero carbon in the living room of the water town in the demonstration area”, which was issued and implemented in August this year. The special plan will promote the near-zero carbon development of the living room of the water town, and play a leading role in the carbon neutrality field in the Yangtze River Delta, the whole country and the world.

In the field of carbon neutrality technology demonstration, the carbon neutrality technology demonstration base of the Yangtze River Delta Institute for Sustainable Development built by Tongji University was fully completed in October last year. It integrates carbon-neutral technologies such as hydrogen energy community, solar photovoltaic, community energy consumption simulation, and digital twin to carry out integrated innovation.

Chen Jie said that in the future work, Tongji will be guided by the spirit of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to better serve the sustainable development of the ecological and green integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta and the realization of the national carbon peak and carbon neutrality goal.

Representative Li Yongming: Integrate green and low-carbon concepts into various fields

Li Yongming, Secretary of the Party Committee and Chairman of China Construction Eighth Engineering Bureau Co., Ltd., paid special attention to the “green transformation of development methods, implementation of comprehensive conservation strategies, and development of green and low-carbon industries” proposed in the report of the 20th National Congress. “This has pointed out the direction and provided fundamental compliance for the high-quality development of our construction industry, and has also put forward new requirements and new tasks for us.” Li Yongming said.

Caption: Li Yongming

Li Yongming introduced that since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, China Construction Eighth Bureau has thoroughly implemented the new development concept, practiced the “two mountains” theory, innovated construction technology, adhered to the integration of green and low-carbon research and application, and invested in the construction of a large number of key environmental protection projects. Low-carbon materials such as low-carbon concrete, zero-emission machine-made sand, and domestic carbon fiber are widely used in major national infrastructure projects such as roads and bridges, and take practical actions to promote the “double carbon” work and help build a beautiful China. For example, the project-side application developed by the China Construction Eighth Engineering Bureau, the Green Carbon Stewardship System, can realize the overall estimation of carbon emissions during the construction of projects under construction, real-time monitoring of process carbon emissions, and integrated application of carbon reduction technologies. The lack of carbon emission supervision in the process is a major scientific and technological innovation measure promoted in the green and low-carbon field. In the future, China Construction Eighth Bureau will give full play to the advantages of the whole industry chain, integrate green and low-carbon concepts into all fields of production and operation of enterprises, accelerate the upgrading of green construction methods, deploy new low-carbon industries, and strive to be a demonstration of the implementation of the national “dual-carbon” strategy. sex business.

Representative Cheng Hui: There is still room for improvement in waste classification practice

The representative of Cheng Hui is the squad leader Chen Koodi of Shanghai Puhuan Industrial Co., Ltd. This model worker team has been a good urban beautician for decades, pioneering the fine management of sanitation cleaning, which not only reduces the labor intensity of workers, improves the quality and efficiency of cleaning, but also makes sanitation operations more refined and standardized.

Participating in the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made Chenghui very excited and gave her a sense of mission. She has been engaged in front-line work for a long time and has a more intuitive understanding of doing a good job in garbage classification and promoting green development. In July 2019, the “Shanghai Municipal Waste Management Regulations” was officially promulgated and implemented. “It turns out that the amount of waste generated in a city is so huge every day.” .

From community-regulated cleaning and transportation to garbage collection in small and medium-sized shops along the street, they continue to explore innovative ways to classify and transport sanitation garbage. Now, they cooperate with the streets to use the information-based one-network unified management method to implement the “version 3.0” for regular and fixed-point classified collection and transportation. Through WeChat reminders and card swiping management, they have piloted the model of merchants scanning QR codes to dump garbage. In the era of modernization and informatization, a solid foundation has been laid for improving the efficiency of sanitation waste sorting, collection and transportation.

For more than three years, although most people have realized that garbage classification is of great significance to resource recycling and environmental protection, in Cheng Hui’s view, there is still room for improvement in garbage classification practices, such as continuous improvement in the disposal of garbage. And recycling, increasing investment in technology and improving facilities, can make garbage sorting work twice the result with half the effort, and can also make the recycled garbage more effective.

Cheng Hui said that the report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China advocates economy and intensification for all of us, hoping that we can keep clear waters and lush mountains, protect resources, and benefit future generations.

Representative Yang Xulei: Fighting the “defense battle” of blue sky, clear water and pure land

Representative Yang Xulei is an expert in the field of sewage treatment. The Bailonggang Sewage Treatment Plant where he is stationed is currently the largest sewage treatment plant in Asia, responsible for about one-third of Shanghai’s sewage treatment volume. He and his team continuously improve Shanghai’s ecological environment with superb technology and forward-looking craftsmanship. Yang Xulei has experienced and witnessed the whole process of sludge treatment in Shanghai from small to large, from weak to strong. Through unremitting efforts, he has gradually become a leader in the sludge treatment industry, and has also become a representative of the 20th Party Congress from an ordinary party member.

In the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, it is pointed out that respecting nature, conforming to nature, and protecting nature are the inherent requirements of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. In the great transformation of the past decade, the sky of the motherland is bluer, the mountains are greener, and the water is clearer. Yang Xulei said that he will take the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as a guide to further promote the reduction, recycling and harmlessness of solid waste, accelerate the construction of high-quality drinking water, actively participate in water environment management, and continue to crack down on sewage sludge treatment. The bottleneck of technological development, accelerate the transformation of technological achievements, fight the “defense battle” of blue sky, clear water and pure land, and protect the clear water and security of Shanghai.

Representative He Xiaoling: “Night Stalker” escorts green travel

According to He Xiaoling, technical director of the subway maintenance emergency rescue team of Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co., Ltd., the national green development strategy is inextricably linked with all walks of life, and the same is true for the Shanghai Tunnel subway maintenance team she leads. They are called “Subway Night Stalkers”, they shuttle through the subway tunnels every morning, escorting the green travel safety of 28 million Shanghai citizens.

He Xiaoling told reporters that the subway, as one of the most environmentally friendly urban public transportation, is an important part of urban green transportation, but maintaining the huge system of Shanghai subway rail transit requires a high sense of responsibility and professional ability. After the operation of the subway every day, the work of the subway maintenance team has just started. Every day at 12:00 late at night, they enter the tunnel to inspect and maintain until 3:00 in the morning. In the shortest time, they use the highest efficiency to find potential safety hazards and eliminate them in time. This is a race against time. The fulfilling work is repeated every day.

For more than ten years, He Xiaoling has led the team to walk more than 400,000 kilometers, which is equivalent to 10 times around the earth. “Our work is the basic guarantee for the normal operation of rail transit. As the subway becomes more and more safe, efficient and convenient, the enthusiasm of citizens to choose green travel will also increase.” He Xiaoling said that green development is a big proposition. It requires the joint efforts of the whole society to promote and contribute their own strength.

Representative Zhu Yuting: Green finance promotes the construction of “lucid waters and lush mountains”

Green development is inseparable from green finance. The Minhang Sub-branch of Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Shanghai Branch, where Zhu Yuting works, was awarded the “Carbon Neutral” certificate this year by the Shanghai Environment and Energy Exchange, becoming the first bank branch in Shanghai to receive the “Carbon Neutral” certification. She said: “For enterprises, as long as there are production and operation activities, there will be carbon emissions. As an operating institution with multiple branches and outlets, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank has the responsibility to practice the construction of a low-carbon bank.”

Caption:Zhu Yuting

In terms of specific operations, she gave an example that Minhang sub-branch is equipped with a footstep detector, which can convert the footstep energy of daily passenger flow into electric energy; the sub-branch also implements a monthly “car-free day” to encourage employees to use public transportation more way to travel. All of these can help reduce annual electricity consumption, and buy additional carbon emissions if there is a gap.

“In addition to carbon neutrality by enterprises, as a banking industry, we also have a green financial product system.” She further introduced, “We will provide green financial credit and have special preferential measures. For example, we will carry out some Special interest rate adjustment, loan term extension, etc.”

Green development is sustainable development. She hopes that the state can give green environmental protection enterprises more resource support and policy inclination, and as a bank, it will also provide more funds and living water to help enterprises obtain more green credit support and promote “green water and green mountains” with green credit. construction.

Xinmin Evening News reporter Li Yineng Tu Yu Xie Min