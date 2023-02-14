With great expectation, President Gustavo Petro filed before the Congress of the Republic the draft Law “Change towards a Health for Life”.

The President received the text of the bill, of 152 articles, from representatives of civil society, medical associations, union organizations and health unions, in an act held in the Plaza de Armas of the Casa de Nariño.

Petro stated that said bill “will be one of the pillars to transform Colombia into a power of life.”

The proposal

Likewise, he indicated that the Health reform contemplates that the care of citizens will begin in the “Primary Care Centers” CAP.

In this sense, the initiative emphasizes primary health care with prevention and rehabilitation throughout the national territory.

To achieve this, a network of public, private and mixed health centers will be built and health will be turned over to places that were abandoned for decades.

In addition, that all health resources and their billing will reach the Addresses.

The objective is the public administration of public resources in a transparent manner.

The proposal includes a special labor regime for health workers.

Social determinants to prevent diseases such as food sovereignty, drinking water, among others, are included in the bill.

Petro affirmed during the presentation of the project that no private hospital will be closed.

to build

For her part, the Minister of Health, Carolina Corcho, affirmed that the EPS will not be eliminated in the proposal either.

The official indicated that “it will build on what has been built.”

Likewise, the minister stressed that the discussion starts in the congress and that “from the Government we are in a position to listen to everything that makes life the center of Colombia.”

Corcho said that one of the priorities of the projects will be the public administration of public resources.

Photo: Presidency of the Republic

Comments