President 尹 likely to issue a message on the 11th to ease quarantine

▲President Yoon Seok-yeol is speaking at a cabinet meeting held at the Presidential Office Building in Yongsan, Seoul on the 9th. (yunhap news)

Yonhap News reported on the 9th that it was known that President Yoon Seok-yeol would preside over a Corona 19 Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters (Critical Script) meeting at the Yongsan Presidential Office on the 11th. The Central Disaster Prevention Meeting is the final decision-making body related to Corona 19.

It is the first time in about nine months since the critical script held at the Seoul Government Complex on July 29 last year that President Yoon directly presides over the Corona 19 critical script meeting.

Recently, the major scriptwriter meeting has been presided over by the Minister of Health and Welfare or the Vice Minister. However, it is said that President Yoon directly presided over the meeting and issued a message to the public, given that there is a high possibility that quarantine measures that have a large impact on the daily life of the people will be announced.

As the World Health Organization (WHO) lifted the COVID-19 international public health emergency on the 5th after 3 years and 4 months, our quarantine authorities will soon confirm the downgrade of the crisis level.

At the critical script meeting on the 11th, based on the results of the previous expert advisory committee meeting and risk assessment meeting, it is known that whether or not to ease the remaining quarantine measures, such as the ‘required 7-day quarantine for confirmed cases’, will be confirmed.