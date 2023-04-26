President Lasso reinforces his security policy with the appointment of two soldiers in passive service – Diario La Hora

EXPERIENCE. Paco Moncayo will bring experience and strategy to the Government on security issues. Photo: File

General (sp) Paco Moncayo will assume as National Security Adviser and General (sp) Wagner Bravo the Secretary of Public and State Security.

President Guillermo Lasso continues to reinforce the security policy in his Government with the incorporation of the general (sp) Wagner Bravo in the Secretary of Public and State Security and with the appointment of general (sp) Paco Moncayoas National Security Adviser.

The incorporation of Bravo allows to cover the void left by Diego Ordóñez two weeks ago and the entrance of Moncayo will give the Government a more strategic approach to advance the fight against criminal organizations.

In a brief contact with LA HORA, Moncayo stated: “First of all I am a soldier and we are at the command of this or any Government to work for the security of the nation”.

Wide experience

Moncayo is an important addition to the President, In addition to his 40-year military career, he currently works as a professor at the War Academy and is also a columnist for the newspaper LA HORA.

Additionally, the war hero He has extensive political experience, after eight years as Mayor of Quito. He was also a deputy for the Democratic Left and leader of the Social Democratic Bloc in the extinct Congress and, in 2009, he was elected as an assemblyman.

For his part, Bravo began his successful military career at the Eloy Alfaro Military Superior School. He was a combatant in the Cenepa War in 1995, as part of the Special Forces brigade. Besides, was Army Chief of Staff and Member of the Board of Directors of the Armed Forces Social Security Institute (Issfa).

Strategy to combat crime

When taking stock of the new additions, security experts Saudia Levoyer and Daniel Pontón indicated that it is a step to coordinate a strategy in the fight against crime.

Levoyer clarified that this contribution cannot remain only in government institutions. “It has to be a strategy that is not only within the government apparatus, but also finds a way for Cosepe to involve the Justice, the Legislative and all the institutions that make up the State”.

Pontón, on the other hand, specified that Bravo’s vision could be aimed at giving greater presence at Armed Forces in the control of national security, with a “steering” role.

uncertainties and doubts

Pontoon warned that Uncertainty remains in view of the national government’s announcement to reclassify them as “terrorist groups” to organized crime gangs.

“There is a lot of uncertainty, first because of Cosepe’s decision and what will be the development of that declaration to classify these organizations as terrorist groups, raises doubts because there could be excesses”he warned.

He added that although the reclassification of criminal gangs can interpretbe considered a good intention, “it raises doubts because it is not yet known, what is the scope of this measure”.

Levoyer, for his part, stressed that the decision to reclassify the gangs to “terrorist groups” it is a change “that is not so easy”.

In his opinion, it is a measure that should not be taken lightly, because it has implications for other variables of national and international events. “You have to review the information that the Government manages to reach that definition,” pointed.

In his opinion, it is important to start a process of debates with all sectors of the country, to establish How should the issue of violence be handled?. (ILS)

Cosepe will be held on Thursday, April 27

The President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, through social networks, announced the convocation, for April 27, 2023, of the Security Council Public and State (Cosepe).

Cosepe had been called for April 16 and was suspended after the announcement of the health condition that kept the president away from his duties for a week.

In addition to the vice president, Alfredo Borrero, the presidents of the National Assembly, the National Court of Justice, the National Judicial Council and the State Attorney General will participate in the instance..

In addition, the members of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces, the National Police, the Minister of Governmentthe ministers and officials linked to the issue of Security, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Human Mobility, among others.

Last week, the Minister of Government, Henry Cucalón, announced that the possibility of reclassifying the organized crime gangs as “terrorist groups”.