Huawei Watch Fit new review

Die Huawei Watch Fit new is in the slightly improved version in the color red for 51,95 € available on Amazon.de. They are available in black for 54 €.

Fitness trackers, smartwatches and sports watches are still very popular. Be it through incoming messages, sleep monitoring, the many sports profiles or because of the chic, changeable watch faces. The Huawei Watch Fit stands out a bit here due to the larger, rectangular display and, in addition to the many sports profiles, also masters animated exercises and SpO2/blood oxygen measurement. You already get the rather slim-looking smartwatch 51,95€ on Amazon.de

In contrast to its big brothers such as the Huawei Watch GT2/GT2E or the identical Honor MagicWatch 2 watches, the Huawei Watch Fit is slimmer and more discreet on the wrist, but does not have to hide technically. Visually, it goes a different way and should certainly convince one or the other user.

The representation on the 1.64 inches huge AMOLED Display with a resolution of 456×280 pixels is slightly larger and easier to read (larger scale). The watch faces have been adjusted accordingly and can also be changed in many ways via the Huawei Health App.

From the technical side, the Huawei Watch Fit does everything that the larger Smartwatches can do. Incoming Messages and Calls can be displayed, one can den Puls measure (also 24/7 if desired), the monitor sleep, the blood oxygen level identify and that too stress level check over.

Overall there is currently 96 selectable sport profiles von cycling, swimming, basketball, cross trainer or other sports, everything is included. Thanks to 5ATM water resistance the Huawei Watch Fit is also suitable for swimming and can therefore also be worn in the bath or shower without any problems.

The smartwatch also has an integrated GPS module so that you can track a run or bike tour with the distance covered without a smartphone in your pocket.

Those are particularly interesting 12 training courses with 44 different animated exercises which are also available in individual levels of difficulty. Regardless of whether “sports at work„, „burn fat fast„, „Abdominal Ripper” or a “Chest Workout”. Here you should quickly find something for a motivating workout. Certainly, over time and some upcoming updates, some of the selection will be changed, worked on and improved.

Otherwise, the smartwatch also has one Remote music and camera control, Calendar, alarm clock, stopwatch, weather and flashlights Function. What distinguishes the Huawei Watch Fit from the GT2 is the lack of a speaker, a missing microphone and the internal storage cannot be accessed. In most cases, you will only miss these functions to a limited extent, because after all, it also saves money when purchasing the smartwatch.

The integrated battery measures 180mAh and is fully recharged in about 30 minutes. The battery life is approx. 10 Take. This also with activated 24/7 heart rate measurement, automatic stress and sleep monitoring.

The dimensions are included 46x30x10.7mm and a narrow one Weight von 21g. The silicone strap can be removed, but has its own format and is therefore not compatible with other available 20mm straps. As usual, the smartwatch is also available in different colors.

Test reports / experiences / opinions

The Huawei Watch Fit, like the Honor MagicWatch 2 or Huawei Watch GT2, was also able to convince me directly. A large range of functions as well as good measurement results and a good app that should not be neglected characterize all smartwatches mentioned here. The larger display also makes the Huawei Watch Fit easier to read. Nothing has changed in the basic operation of the system.

Almost 100 sport modes

The Huawei Watch GT2e already had a total of 97 sport modes in its repertoire and these have of course also been integrated into the new Watch Fit. Some can already be selected in advance and others can only be added via the “Add” item.

There are now even unusual sports such as yoga or darts. Many modes are more of a kind of activity detection because the values ​​are similar and at most the calorie consumption is calculated differently. The Huawei Watch Fit also automatically recognizes sports/motion detection and asks whether the sports session should be recorded.

I particularly liked the animated exercises. The animations clearly show what to do, including the number of exercises left and how many repetitions you still have to do. Pulse and time are also visible. At the end of all exercises it is listed what you have done and how many kcal you have burned. For me it was about 150 kilocalories in 14 minutes.

Unfortunately, the watch doesn’t register whether I’m moving or just lying lazily on my back. That’s a deduction in the B grade, but it doesn’t really bother me that much, because I’m dependent on my own motivation when it comes to sports: I either do sports or I don’t. If you don’t move, your heart rate doesn’t increase, so the summary at the end shows no or only 2-3 kcal.

Practical test cycling

In our practical test, we jumped on a bike and used the integrated GPS directly. The position was found really quickly (~12 seconds for the first initialization) and during the process there were no deviations from the route actually driven for us. Here we often had to struggle with inaccuracies in the competition from Amazfit. Here you will be able to count on very precise results.

Watch faces and notifications

Of course, the smartwatch can also display the time and so that everyone can find something suitable for themselves, a large number of watch faces have been pre-installed and specially adapted to the square display. From simple to playful, everything is available and if that is not enough, a few more watch faces can be installed in the app.

The setting options for the notifications on the watch are also very extensive. Only direct telephony using the Watch Fit has to be omitted due to the lack of a loudspeaker and microphone. Adjusting the watch faces or displaying specially created ones is also not possible.

Incoming messages can be read very well and conveniently on the large display, but it is still not possible to answer them. However, incoming images or smileys are currently not displayed.

I can’t fill the internal memory with music, there is no option for transfer in the app. Some information from the net claim that there is such a function. But what that will bring is unknown to me. Because Bluetooth pairing with a headset, for example, is also not possible, and I can’t play or hear the music without speakers.

Measurement results

The measurement results are just as good as with the bigger brothers. The technology is apparently identical here, as is the software. Be it sleep monitoring with tips in the Health App on what could be improved, or heart rate measurement during training or even 24/7 around the clock.

All data was tangible and mostly comprehensible. However, there can be slight deviations, especially in the heart rate measurement, since the fit and condition of the skin on the wrist can have a significant influence on the measurements.

The calculated calories burned also seem realistic to me, although that’s a point that’s probably hard to understand. But if you somehow know your normal consumption in one hour of training, you will achieve good comparisons.

However, the stress level is less understandable for me, mostly I’m somewhere between 36 and 70%. Do I feel stressed about it? is it really me? Often somehow not. However, Huawei still owes us how this is calculated or how it is measured.

The blood oxygen is also measured, but if you are healthy, you will always get a value somewhere over 90%. I can’t really check whether the sensor is actually able to measure the correct oxygen content. Basically, if you don’t have any kind of lung damage, it’s not that relevant for a normal mortal person, even in training. A professional athlete certainly sees things differently.

In general, all values ​​collected or shown are only indicative. Such trackers and smartwatches are not medical measuring instruments.

battery life

Huawei specifies 10 days, which can also be done comfortably and realistically. However, if you use the Alwasy On function or the GPS more often, it will be a little shorter here. With 24/7 heart rate measurement and sleep tracking as well as some sports sessions, I got 10 days. That’s a nice value. The loading is completed in about 30 minutes, since the battery only has a capacity of 180mAh. But the runtime is considerable.

Conclusion: Buy a Huawei Watch Fit?



Especially the rather slimmer and narrower shape as well as the elongated display inspired me. Of course I also like the very good Huawei Watch GT2, but some of them are just a bit too big for me. And this is exactly where the compromise between functionality and size was found.

The Huawei Watch Fit fits right in between the rather large Watch GT2 and a normal fitness tracker. For me the perfect interim solution. The rest of the hardware, display and measured data is also very good. From my side there is a clear purchase recommendation, unless you want to use the identical but cheaper Honor Watch GS. 😉

