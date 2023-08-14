President of the Republic highlighted works carried out during his Government

The President of the Republic, Mario Abdo Benítez, recounted the works carried out in his government and asked that “those works that are in every corner of the country be a motivation for us to think big again, there are no better men and women That Paraguayans and Paraguayans, we must continue building this great nation. It was during his visit to the city of Coronel Oviedo, department of Caaguazú.

This morning, the Government enabled improvements made at the “Elisa Alicia Lynch” School and College, in Coronel Oviedo, through an investment of more than 1,100 million guaraníes financed with resources from Itaipu Binacional. Furniture and computer equipment were also delivered.

In the first place, he reflected on the five years of his government and recognized that he has made the greatest effort to obtain positive numbers in order to validate the administration of the public bureaucracy.

“Sometimes we forget the most important thing, our values. The academic preparation without a north to whom it serves, the development of our country can not only be seen in great works but in the management of one of the most difficult moments that we had to manage, the pandemic in order to take care of the health of our town. The most important thing was to be able to rebuild trust between authority and people and that is achieved with facts, ”he emphasized.

At that point, the president stressed the need to honor the commitments made to the citizenry. He took advantage of the occasion to thank all his collaborators who were key players in promoting a series of historical and strategic works for the benefit of the people.

“Today is the most important Friday, not only because it is the last but because it is about renewing the commitment to values, gratitude, solidarity and patriotism,” he stressed while thanking all Paraguayans for having given him the opportunity to lead the nation in these five years.

The president indicated that despite the difficult moments they had to overcome, they were able to do great things in all areas, mainly in achieving the great legacy: the reunion between the Paraguayans.

“Time will put things in their place, the public servant must be used to not expecting applause from anyone, the only and most important reward is peace of mind. I am leaving with a clear conscience and I leave history as the supreme judge of the time that we had to guide the nation, ”she expressed.

We are leaving the Presidency of the Republic but we will always be at the service of the Paraguayan Nation, we will defend the values ​​that we consider necessary to build a reconciled and united society, we will continue working for the greatness of this great Nation, he expressed.

Finally, he emphasized that “we have shown in this time that we can be much more than we were, that was our objective, we are proud of the realization capacity of our people, to recover the self-esteem of our people and that those works that are in every corner of the country be a motivation for us to think big again, there are better men and women than Paraguayans, we must continue building this great Nation”, he concluded.

Source: IP Agency news portal.

