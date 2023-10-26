President Xi Jinping Calls for Building an Asian Homeland of Peace, Prosperity, and Coexistence

Work Together to Build an Asian Homeland of Peace and Prosperity: President Xi Jinping’s Speech Resonates at International Seminar

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing – President Xi Jinping delivered a written speech at an international seminar commemorating the 10th anniversary of the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness in neighboring diplomacy. The speech, titled “Work together to build an Asian homeland of peace, tranquility, prosperity, beauty, and friendly coexistence,” has received widespread resonance.

The seminar, held on October 24, received participation from people from various countries and walks of life. They expressed appreciation for President Xi Jinping’s written speech, which underscored the significance he attaches to neighboring diplomacy. President Xi’s speech provided fresh insights into the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness, offering a new vision for a bright future in Asia. The speech injected vigor into regional unity, openness, and progress, fostering stronger relations between China and neighboring countries.

“In the past 10 years, China has actively practiced the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness, comprehensively developing friendly and cooperative relations with neighboring countries. Political mutual trust between both sides has grown, as have the integration of interests and the path of good-neighborliness, friendship, and win-win cooperation,” President Xi Jinping emphasized in his written message.

China, as a responsible major country and member of the Asian family, places great importance on its neighbors in its overall diplomacy. The country remains committed to promoting peace, stability, development, and prosperity in the region. The concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness was initially proposed by President Xi Jinping during the first symposium on neighborhood diplomacy in 2013. The concept highlights the values of good-neighborliness, security, and wealth in fostering relations with neighboring countries. In his written speech, President Xi reiterated this fundamental principle of peripheral diplomacy.

Speaking in a video speech, Nepalese Prime Minister Prachanda praised the forward-looking nature of the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness proposed by President Xi Jinping 10 years ago. He emphasized its significant role in building harmonious national relations. Mongolian Prime Minister Oyun Er highlighted the example set by Mongolia-China relations, which have become a model for bilateral relations between neighboring countries. He urged China to continue leading by example and contributing to global peace and development.

Zhao Kejin, deputy dean of the School of Social Sciences at Tsinghua University, emphasized the importance of the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness in the field of diplomatic thought. China‘s practical innovation in exchanges with neighboring countries over the past 10 years, guided by this concept, has been remarkable.

Former Kyrgyz Prime Minister Boronov praised President Xi Jinping’s words of good neighborliness, friendship, and win-win cooperation in his written speech. He acknowledged the increased economic exchanges and collaboration between China and neighboring countries, with the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness serving as an exemplary value concept in the region and globally.

Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan Sanjrani highlighted the successful practice of China‘s good-neighborly and friendly diplomacy through the recent “Belt and Road” International Cooperation Summit Forum. He stated that the joint construction of the “Belt and Road” initiative has become a model of connectivity and regional integration, fostering win-win cooperation and common development between countries.

Chen Bo, president of the China Institute of International Studies, emphasized that China‘s active practice of the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness over the past decade has yielded tangible results, benefitting people in all countries. These principles are now universally recognized by Asian countries as a value concept.

The new connotation, development, and vision of the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness emphasized in President Xi Jinping’s written speech generated significant interest among participants at the seminar. Viren Phichiwongpadi, director of the Thailand-China “One Belt, One Road” Research Center, highlighted President Xi’s proposal to promote Asian values centered on peace, cooperation, tolerance, and integration. He noted that China‘s regional power growth necessitates the explanation of Asian values by Chinese leaders.

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yasuo Fukuda stressed the opportunities for unity and cooperation amidst the major changes faced by the world. He expressed confidence that China‘s continuing growth will benefit more countries, emphasizing the importance of practicing the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness to promote development, global progress, and a prosperous future.

Zhang Ming, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, underlined the urgent need for maintaining world peace and development. He emphasized the practical significance of vigorously promoting the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness. President Xi Jinping’s vision to build an Asian homeland of peace, tranquility, prosperity, beauty, and friendly coexistence represents the aspirations of all Asian countries.

Jin Ping, director of the Institute of International Relations of the Royal Academy of Cambodia, expressed confidence in China‘s partnership with regional countries to jointly practice the concept of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit, and inclusiveness. He heralded the prospects of constructing a future with a shared common destiny for Asia and the world.

The ideas shared by President Xi Jinping in his written speech serve as a strong call to action in fostering peaceful and prosperous relations in Asia. With the joint efforts of all countries, the vision of an Asian homeland characterized by peace, tranquility, prosperity, beauty, and friendly coexistence can become a reality.

(Reporters Zhu Chao, Wen Xin, Cheng Xin, Feng Xinran)

