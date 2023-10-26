Reception Held in Beijing to Celebrate the 74th Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China

Beijing, China – A reception was held in Beijing to commemorate the 74th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The event was attended by several distinguished guests, including government officials, diplomats, and leaders from various sectors. The reception aimed to celebrate the achievements of China over the past seven decades and highlight their commitment to building a strong nation.

The key theme of the reception was the “combination of two,” which reflects the Chinese characteristics and their approach to development. Chinese President Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of carrying forward the tradition of studying abroad to serve the country and contribute to the great cause of rejuvenation of a strong country. He also stressed the need for building a world that is open, inclusive, interconnected, and develops together.

In his speech, President Xi Jinping mentioned the significance of opening up a “road to happiness” that benefits all countries and the world. He highlighted the importance of marching forward bravely towards the grand goal of building a strong country and rejuvenating the nation. President Xi Jinping also encouraged the attendees to hold high the banner of common development and walk on the right path of human progress.

The reception also served as a platform for launching significant events and initiatives. The 8th National Congress of China Disabled Persons’ Federation was opened in Beijing, aiming to promote the rights and welfare of disabled individuals in the country. The 11th National Congress of Returned Overseas Chinese and Their Family Members was also held to celebrate the contributions of overseas Chinese in the development of China.

Overall, the reception marked a significant milestone in China‘s journey towards building a strong nation and rejuvenating the country. The event showcased the achievements and advancements in various sectors and emphasized the importance of embracing Chinese characteristics to promote global development and cooperation.

