





Pointing out the direction for building a community with a shared future in cyberspace——President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter to the 2022 World Internet Conference Wuzhen Summit aroused enthusiastic responses

The Wuzhen Summit of the 2022 World Internet Conference opened in Wuzhen, Zhejiang on the 9th. President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter, profoundly expounding the opportunities and challenges brought by digitalization to human society, and clearly expressing China‘s willingness to join hands with other countries in the world to build a community with a shared future in cyberspace. Sincere desire. The congratulatory letter aroused enthusiastic responses, and people from all walks of life expressed strong sympathy at the meeting.

Deep insight into the development trend of cyberspace

In his congratulatory letter, President Xi Jinping pointed out that in today’s era, digital technology, as a leading force in the world‘s technological revolution and industrial transformation, is increasingly integrated into the entire process of economic and social development, profoundly changing the mode of production, lifestyle and social governance.

“President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter fully reflects the profound insight into the development trend of digitalization.” Listening to the congratulatory letter at the opening ceremony, Shen Yi, director of Fudan University’s Cyberspace International Governance Research Base, said that digital technology can create wealth, improve efficiency, and promote exchanges. Aspects have irreplaceable value. It is the shared responsibility of the international community to make digital technologies better benefit mankind.

“President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter fully affirmed and deeply expected the development of digital technology.” Tian Ning, founder of Panshi Group, said that at present, a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation is in the ascendant, driving the rapid development of digital technology, and all countries in the world are promoting it. Economic digitalization is an important driving force for realizing innovation and development. We must take the initiative to open up a new situation for the development of the digital economy and stimulate new vitality of the digital economy.

President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter made Yu Huiyou, Secretary of the Zhejiang Tongxiang Municipal Party Committee, deeply touched: “Wuzhen, which is prosperous by water, is now on the fast ship of digital technology, and industries such as smart cars, smart computing, smart sensing and industrial Internet are Rapid progress has realized the transformation from ‘Wuzhen on the Water’ to ‘Wuzhen on the Cloud’. Digital technology also gives Tongxiang a smart and convenient new life, a new green and low-carbon ecology, new momentum for reform and innovation, and a new way to enrich people and increase income. It has embarked on the characteristic road of digital empowerment of high-quality development.”

This conference gathered more than 2,100 representatives from more than 120 countries and regions to exchange ideas through offline or online methods around the theme of “Building a Cyber ​​World and Creating a Digital Future – Joining Hands to Build a Community of Shared Future in Cyberspace”. Collision sparks.

Point out the direction of deepening international exchanges and cooperation

In his congratulatory letter, President Xi Jinping pointed out that in the face of the opportunities and challenges brought about by digitalization, the international community should strengthen dialogue and exchanges, deepen practical cooperation, and work together to build a more fair and reasonable, open and inclusive, safe, stable and vibrant cyberspace.

“President Xi Jinping’s congratulatory letter points out the way forward for our next development.” said Xi Dan, senior vice president and chief talent officer of Tencent Group. Common homes are more prosperous, cleaner, and safer.

“The World Internet Conference has played an important role in promoting the construction and application of the Internet in China, promoting the interconnection, sharing and co-governance of the global cyberspace, and promoting digital technology to facilitate sustainable economic and social development and enhance human well-being,” said Houlin Zhao, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union. In the post-epidemic era, how to use digital technology to promote social and economic construction, bridge the development gap, and achieve sustainable economic and social development is crucial. However, how to adapt to this goal still requires enormous efforts from the international community.

Security is a prerequisite for development, and a secure, stable and prosperous cyberspace is of great significance to all countries in the world.

“President Xi Jinping emphasized security in his congratulatory letter. As an entrepreneur who has been deeply involved in the network security industry for 20 years, I feel a heavy responsibility.” Zhou Hongyi, founder of 360 Group who came to Wuzhen to participate in the conference, said that on the new journey, we will Undertake new missions, continuously deepen international exchanges and cooperation in cyberspace, jointly maintain cyberspace security, and build a strong digital security barrier.

Promote and accelerate the construction of a community with a shared future in cyberspace

In his congratulatory letter, President Xi Jinping emphasized that China is willing to work with other countries in the world to create a world of digital resources co-construction and sharing, digital economy dynamism, accurate and efficient digital governance, prosperity and development of digital culture, strong digital security guarantee, and mutual benefit and win-win digital cooperation. Digital development path, accelerate the construction of a community with a shared future in cyberspace, and contribute wisdom and strength to the peaceful development of the world and the progress of human civilization.

“We aspire to a fair, open, inclusive, secure, stable and vibrant cyberspace, and the concept of community is an effective way to achieve this.” “Father of the African Internet” Ni Quino said, “The world is an attraction to each other. As a whole, we have a common digital future that will be a treasure trove of knowledge for sharing the world’s digital experiences, inspiring us to move towards the future of cyberspace.”

Interconnection is the basic attribute of cyberspace, and sharing and co-governance is the common vision of Internet development.

“We are willing to work with all sectors of society to accelerate the reduction of the global digital divide, enrich the innovative application of information technology, maintain the security and stability of the industrial chain and supply chain, and join hands to build a community of shared future in cyberspace, so that the achievements of information civilization can benefit people of all countries.” China Mobile Yang Jie, chairman of the group, said.

What you do with your energy is invincible.

“The idea of ​​building a community with a shared future in cyberspace proposed by President Xi Jinping has put forward a Chinese plan for promoting global Internet development and governance, and contributed Chinese wisdom.” Lu Chuanying, a member of the China-EU Digital Economy and Cyber ​​Security Expert Group, said that the development is good. It is the common responsibility of the international community to make good use of and manage the Internet. On the premise of respecting each other’s core interests, all countries should seek common well-being, respond to common challenges, make the Internet better benefit people of all countries in the world, and work together to create a better future for mankind.

(Reporters Wang Sibei, Xu Zhuang, Zhang Xuan, Wang Yuhao, Zhou Lin)

(Xinhua News Agency, Hangzhou, November 9)



