Home News Presidents of the Council of the Judiciary and the National Court of Justice met to analyze the work of associate judges of that jurisdictional body
News

Presidents of the Council of the Judiciary and the National Court of Justice met to analyze the work of associate judges of that jurisdictional body

by admin
Presidents of the Council of the Judiciary and the National Court of Justice met to analyze the work of associate judges of that jurisdictional body

JURISDICTION

On March 6, 2023, the President of the Council of the Judiciary, Wilman Terán Carrillo, and the President of the National Court of Justice, Iván Saquicela Rodas, held a working meeting to analyze institutional needs, as well as possible actions to strengthen the administration of justice in the country.

Meeting to analyze the situation related to the work of co-judges of that jurisdictional instance / Referential image.

At the meeting, the head of the Council of the Judiciary confirmed that the institution will provide the necessary inputs for the correct performance of the responsibilities and powers of the Judicial Function.

“Here there is a will to meet the needs of the National Court of Justice, we must work as a team,” he emphasized.

For his part, Dr. Iván Saquicela expressed that the National Court of Justice, after the evaluation and partial renewal processes carried out between 2019 and 2021, lacks a sufficient number of associate judges for optimal performance of the activities of the different Specialized Chambers.

He recalled that in the Criminal Chamber, due to the lack of associate judges, there is a high procedural burden related to the admissibility of appeals.

The co-judges also hear the admissibility phase of double-compliant appeals and act in replacement of national judges in the cases provided by law.

The Council of the Judiciary will continue working to guarantee citizens’ access to justice and provide an optimal, timely and transparent service.

See also  To his defense? Álvaro Uribe was upset by insulting President Petro

You may also like

Classes suspended in some municipalities of San Miguel...

Prosecutor dismisses the mayor of Neiva

Siemens coffee machine now €827 cheaper

We have fulfilled a great promise, that of...

Santa Fe beats Águilas Doradas 2-1 and advances...

More than 200,000 new urban jobs have been...

UCA professor says that all spending by gang...

Woman of Courage Award 2023 to Josefina Klinger

Strike report: nurses on the street: industrial action...

Increase effectiveness in solving homicides

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy