JURISDICTION

On March 6, 2023, the President of the Council of the Judiciary, Wilman Terán Carrillo, and the President of the National Court of Justice, Iván Saquicela Rodas, held a working meeting to analyze institutional needs, as well as possible actions to strengthen the administration of justice in the country.

Meeting to analyze the situation related to the work of co-judges of that jurisdictional instance / Referential image.



At the meeting, the head of the Council of the Judiciary confirmed that the institution will provide the necessary inputs for the correct performance of the responsibilities and powers of the Judicial Function.

“Here there is a will to meet the needs of the National Court of Justice, we must work as a team,” he emphasized.

For his part, Dr. Iván Saquicela expressed that the National Court of Justice, after the evaluation and partial renewal processes carried out between 2019 and 2021, lacks a sufficient number of associate judges for optimal performance of the activities of the different Specialized Chambers.

He recalled that in the Criminal Chamber, due to the lack of associate judges, there is a high procedural burden related to the admissibility of appeals.

The co-judges also hear the admissibility phase of double-compliant appeals and act in replacement of national judges in the cases provided by law.

The Council of the Judiciary will continue working to guarantee citizens’ access to justice and provide an optimal, timely and transparent service.