With the crossing of the information, it was possible to confirm that the time of the events was 9:38 at night. Three motorcycles that arrived in the Santa Isabel sector are registered. In the video, you can see how one of the motorcycles stops along the route to wait for the leader of the gang, who already had a clear objective.

In the video it is clear how the official’s vehicle advances without suspecting the presence of his attackers. Minutes later, it is seen how the white van in which the director Augusto Rodríguez was transporting stops for the descent of the official and his daughter. Only four minutes pass after the vehicle stopped when the motorcycles that had been following the truck appear.

One of the motorcycles remains in a corner acting as “bell ringer” while the rest start a burst of shots that are answered by the director’s bodyguards. One of the motorcycles advances directly towards him when a grillman descends from another who continues with the shots. Upon seeing the response of the official’s security body, the motorcycle that was as a “bell” appears on the scene to take the descended grill. The hitmen flee the place.

At the time of the escape, one of the assailants was seriously impacted by what dies on the scene.

various versions

The president himself reported the facts and called for a thorough investigation. According to the UPN director, the attacks were allegedly due to his work to dismantle corruption within the entity, even he does not rule out that it comes from it. On the other hand, the authorities also handle a version of robbery that has force according to investigations. However, there is still no official report that guarantees the origin of this attack.