PRISON FOR ALLEGED MEMBERS OF THE PCC WHO PLANNED A SICARIAT « Noticias cde

NATIONALS (police) The presumed members of the First Capital Command (PCC) who were arrested over the weekend in Lambaré, after a judicial hearing, were definitively imprisoned. The order was issued by the judge, Gustavo Amarilla.

Alcides Ramão Mendoza Sánchez, Caio Wagner Pereira (Brazilian) and Francisco Brítez Silva (Paraguayan), were arrested and charged with the crimes of violating the weapons law and criminal association. Initial information indicated that the three were Brazilians, but it was later confirmed that one was Paraguayan.

The Police reported that it would be a cell of the PCC, who were carrying out surveillance and follow-up tasks in the Capital and Central area, with the purpose of perpetrating an alleged act of commissioned death, where the victim would be a person from P.J.C.

According to unofficial reports, the group intended to make an attempt on the life of drug trafficker Waldemar Pereira Rivas, alias Cachorrao, at the “El Retrovisor” party at the Yacht and Golf Club Paraguayo.

The work of the agents was the result of information obtained through intelligence work about a supposed cell of the PCC group, reported the Police.

The Police carried out a raid in the Yacht and Golf Club neighborhood of the city of Lambaré. There he detained the three men and seized 2 cell phones, 3 firearms, 7 pistol chargers, 3 balaclavas, 2 pairs of tactical gloves, 1 tactical boot, various tactical clothing, grams of presumed marijuana, and various documents.

Prosecutor Lorenzo Lezcano, who is handling the case, indicated that the follow-up was carried out on a hitman, one of the detainees, since May 1, and he is a native of the city of Pedro Juan Caballero (PJC), but would have reached the country’s capital in those days and settled in the duplex located near the Yacht and Golf Club.

According to the prosecutor, there would be more people in the group, but not all of them were there at the time of the raid, and all of them were preparing an attack, possibly against a drug trafficker who would have settled in Asunción, who would also belong to the PJC. He commented that the investigation continues.

