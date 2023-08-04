Private Entrepreneurs Converge in Liaoning for Summit on Revitalizing the Region

Private Enterprise Summit “Liao” Revitalization丨Nearly 900 private entrepreneurs came to Liaoning to help comprehensively revitalize new breakthroughs

August 4, 2023 – The “National Famous Private Enterprises Help Liaoning Comprehensive Revitalization and New Breakthrough High-end Summit” kicked off in Shenyang on August 3. This summit witnessed the participation of nearly 900 private entrepreneurs from across the country who came to Liaoning to explore the industrial sector and make project investments.

A total of 147 projects will be signed during this summit, with a combined investment of 143.5 billion yuan. The opening ceremony alone saw the signing of 24 projects with a total investment of 63.4 billion yuan. These projects encompass various sectors such as new energy, new materials, high-end equipment, and deep processing of agricultural products. Investors from more than ten provinces, including Beijing, Shanghai, Zhejiang, and Hainan, brought their enterprises to participate.

To ensure the successful implementation of these contracted projects, a tracking mechanism has been established. Over the course of three years, Liaoning will closely monitor the landing construction, start-up and production, effective profitability, and innovative development of these projects. This initiative aims to promote the sustainable development of enterprises in Liaoning.

In addition to the signing ceremony, the summit also hosted five thematic activities focusing on advanced manufacturing industry, agricultural industry, new energy industry, cultural tourism industry, and new metallurgical material industry. These activities allowed participants to gain valuable entrepreneurial insights and explore relevant industrial parks and target projects across various cities. On-site inspections, in-depth negotiations, and precise docking were conducted to facilitate the quick signing of projects.

The summit was organized by the People’s Government of Liaoning Province and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, with support from the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.

Overall, this summit serves as a platform for private entrepreneurs to contribute to the comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs in Liaoning. With significant investments and a focus on sustainable development, this event is expected to drive economic growth, stimulate innovation, and create new opportunities for enterprises in Liaoning and beyond.

