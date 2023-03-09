In the case of the allegedly false identity of the HSV professional Bakery Jatta, the proceedings have finally been discontinued. The 24-year-old is now seeking German citizenship. After the basic allegation of identity fraud had already been dispelled last year, the Altona District Court dealt with two more cases in which Jatta is said to have given contradictory information about his mother’s name.

Jatta wants to apply for naturalization

“We have agreed with the public prosecutor’s office that the proceedings will be discontinued,” said Jatta’s lawyer Thomas Bliwier on Tuesday at the request of the German Press Agency. The public prosecutor’s office in Hamburg confirmed the termination of the proceedings. The “Hamburger Abendblatt” reported first. According to Bliwier, the case cannot be reopened. The lawyer announced that he now wants to apply for naturalization in Germany for Jatta: “He wants naturalization and that’s not possible as long as a process is open.”

Charges of identity deception in 2021

A long road preceded this legal conclusion. The public prosecutor had brought charges against the offensive player in December 2021. According to the authority, he should actually be Bakary Daffeh, who is two and a half years his senior. The Gambian had been accused of violations of the Residence Act and false certification. The 24-year-old from Gambia also had to experience racist hostilities, for example from opposing fans, as a result of the legal steps.

Refusal of criminal proceedings confirmed in 2022

In July 2022, the Hamburg Regional Court largely dismissed the complaint by the public prosecutor’s office for rejecting criminal proceedings against Jatta. There is no sufficient suspicion of identity deception, as Jatta’s side confirmed. It had not been proven that the Gambian obtained a residence permit in Germany under a false name.