Home News Proceedings against HSV professional Jatta finally stopped
News

Proceedings against HSV professional Jatta finally stopped

by admin
Proceedings against HSV professional Jatta finally stopped

In the case of the allegedly false identity of the HSV professional Bakery Jatta, the proceedings have finally been discontinued. The 24-year-old is now seeking German citizenship. After the basic allegation of identity fraud had already been dispelled last year, the Altona District Court dealt with two more cases in which Jatta is said to have given contradictory information about his mother’s name.

Jatta wants to apply for naturalization

“We have agreed with the public prosecutor’s office that the proceedings will be discontinued,” said Jatta’s lawyer Thomas Bliwier on Tuesday at the request of the German Press Agency. The public prosecutor’s office in Hamburg confirmed the termination of the proceedings. The “Hamburger Abendblatt” reported first. According to Bliwier, the case cannot be reopened. The lawyer announced that he now wants to apply for naturalization in Germany for Jatta: “He wants naturalization and that’s not possible as long as a process is open.”

Charges of identity deception in 2021

A long road preceded this legal conclusion. The public prosecutor had brought charges against the offensive player in December 2021. According to the authority, he should actually be Bakary Daffeh, who is two and a half years his senior. The Gambian had been accused of violations of the Residence Act and false certification. The 24-year-old from Gambia also had to experience racist hostilities, for example from opposing fans, as a result of the legal steps.

Refusal of criminal proceedings confirmed in 2022

In July 2022, the Hamburg Regional Court largely dismissed the complaint by the public prosecutor’s office for rejecting criminal proceedings against Jatta. There is no sufficient suspicion of identity deception, as Jatta’s side confirmed. It had not been proven that the Gambian obtained a residence permit in Germany under a false name.

See also  Vittorio Sgarbi talks about his birthday

Editor beck-aktuell, March 8, 2023 (dpa).

You may also like

Bachelor 2023 – who is out? (Episode 2)

The fight for equality continues – breaking latest...

With Safeguard Plans, Meta protects its cultural manifestations...

Beijing Zoo will send veterinarians and breeders to...

Open Startup (OST) continues its three-year chapter in...

The 8M marches in Bogotá in pictures

“Mein Vaterland” von Bedrich Smetana

EPST: Father Doxa college sealed – Capsud.net

They captured a subject with 73 kilos of...

Influenza A is a self-limiting disease and can...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy