Professionals form a “mini-committee” to study the problems of the tourism transport sector

Tourist transport professionals formed a small committee aimed at examining the existing problems in the field with the guardian ministry, in view of the approved road map to advance the status of the tourism sector in light of the recovery achieved during the past months.

A professional source pointed out, in this regard, that the mini-committee, through which workers in the sector seek to overcome the “imbalances” of tourism transport in Morocco, stressing that the sector should be integrated into the new tourism plan aimed at improving the attractiveness of the country.

The same spokesman explained that tourism transport professionals held a meeting with representatives of the Ministry of Tourism, Handicrafts and Social and Solidarity Economy to explain the details of the tourism offer, noting that the ministry explained to the professionals that the road map is mainly directed at promoting tourism through the support of air transport.

The government signed a framework agreement, last March, to download the strategic road map for the tourism sector by 2026, with the aim of establishing tourism as a major sector for economic growth, with a budget amounting to 6.1 billion dirhams.

The new strategy aims to attract 17.5 million tourists annually by 2026, create about 200,000 direct and indirect jobs, and reach the threshold of 120 billion dirhams in hard currency revenues for the sector.

In the midst of this new trend, our professional source pointed out that the problems of the tourism transport sector must be included in the approved roadmap, highlighting that the sector was not mentioned in the details of the tourism offer announced by the government.

In this context, the same source stated that the road map focused mainly on enhancing air transport, supporting hotel investments and rehabilitating major tourist facilities, calling for the need to renew the aging tourist transport fleet.

Tourism transport professionals have complained about the accumulation of problems in the sector since the emergence of the pandemic, especially with regard to the aging of the vehicle fleet and the bankruptcy of transport contractors, which prompted professional actors to write to the relevant ministerial authorities to search for innovative solutions.

