Professor Kim Jae-kyung’s ‘Meeting of Mathematics and Biomedical Science’ lecture, popular explosion :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[창원=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Ki-jin = The Gyeongnam Mathematics Culture Center of the Gyeongsangnam-do Office of Education held two sessions in the morning and afternoon of the 6th, KAIST Department of Mathematical Science Professor Kim Jae-kyung’s ‘Useless Mathematics! He gave a public lecture on mathematics to 2,200 high school students and teachers under the theme of ‘Beautiful Meeting of Mathematics and Biomedical Science’.

It was guided to about 200 people, but it drew attention to the extent that about 4,500 people applied. Up to 2,200 high school students and high school teachers were able to attend by adding the number of lectures and changing the lecture hall to accommodate about 1,100 to encourage more participation from students.

A live lecture on YouTube was also provided.

The lecture held at the Changwon Convention Center served as an opportunity to raise awareness of the value of mathematics to future generations of students by helping them understand the complex life phenomena and to find out what role mathematics plays in understanding and predicting life phenomena.

Professor Kim, who won the 2021 Choi Seok Prize for his contribution to the development of mathematics and the spread of mathematical culture, explains how mathematics can be used to solve various problems in modern biomedical science (prediction of corona end scenarios, how the biological clock works, and optimal sleep patterns). I gave an easy-to-understand guide on how to become a student with mathematics learned in middle and high school.

In particular, by sharing various use cases of mathematical biology, which solves biological problems by simplifying complex things by converting them into mathematical models, the participating students felt that mathematics plays a leading role in pioneering future social problems.

A high school student who participated in the lecture said, “Mathematics gave me an opportunity to understand the rules and patterns behind the life phenomena that sustain my body.” It was an exciting time,” he said.

Through this public lecture on mathematics, the Gyeongnam Mathematics Culture Center judges that it served as an opportunity to confirm the fact that mathematics plays a huge role in moving the world and creating valuable results in various fields.

Jeon Hyeon-soo, director of the Gyeongnam Math Culture Center at the Gyeongsangnam-do Office of Education, said, “This public lecture on mathematics was an opportunity to confirm the keen interest in the usefulness of mathematics among students, teachers, and parents.” We will continue to experience and enjoy it in connection with the operating program.”

