Hebei Province Focuses on Urgent Needs of the Elderly and Continues to Promote Elderly Care Service System Construction

Hebei Province in China has been making significant efforts to address the urgent needs and concerns of the elderly while promoting the construction of the elderly care service system. More than 4,000 community day care service facilities have been built across the province, providing support and care to the elderly population.

One example of the province’s dedication to elderly care is demonstrated by the staff of the Mutual Aid and Happiness Home in Tuchengzi Town, Kangbao County. On October 14, they celebrated the collective birthday of the elderly residents by serving them birthday cakes, bringing joy and a sense of community to these individuals.

Tangshan City, in response to the “urgent, difficult, and anxious” problems faced by the elderly, issued the “Eighteen Measures to Improve and Upgrade the ‘One Elderly and One Young’ Service.” These measures include increasing the government’s subsidy standards for purchasing home-based elderly care services and promoting the development of community home-based elderly care services.

Chengde City is implementing a comprehensive assessment and design of the elderly’s home environments, with a focus on safety, convenience, and economy. They aim to improve the quality of the elderly’s home care life through physical space transformation.

Qing County, Cangzhou City is actively innovating the rural elderly care service model by promoting the construction of filial piety canteens. More than 100 villages have built canteens for the elderly, benefiting over 10,000 elderly individuals.

Since the beginning of this year, Hebei Province has been dedicated to promoting the construction of the elderly care service system. This includes meeting the multi-level and diversified elderly care service needs, allowing the elderly to share in the achievements of reform and development, and enjoy a happy and fulfilling old age.

Hebei Province has formulated the “14th Five-Year Plan for the Construction of the Elderly Care Service System,” with further plans outlined in the “Action Plan to Accelerate the Construction of Gyeonggi Blessed Land and Enjoy Hebei for Elderly Care.” By 2027, the aim is to establish a senior care service system that coordinates both home and community institutions, integrating medical and health care services.

Efforts to improve day care services in urban communities are also underway. The goal is to enhance the quality and expand the coverage of services such as meal assistance for the elderly and home care, aiming to reach over 90% of urban communities.

In rural areas, the “three-level” elderly care service network is being expanded to more than 80% of agriculture-related counties, cities, and districts. The level of professional services has significantly improved, ensuring high-quality care for the elderly in these areas.

The Huan-Beijing Collaborative Elderly Care Demonstration Belt has formed a scale effect, effectively meeting the elderly care needs of Beijing. Additionally, the health care industry has experienced agglomeration, scale, and brand development, creating multiple tens of billions of industrial clusters.

Hebei Province has been committed to the construction of community home-based elderly care service facilities, making them part of the province’s livelihood projects. The province has planned and constructed over 4,000 community day care service facilities, following the standards of “one street, one center, one community, one station (point)” in different areas and levels.

To improve the safety and convenience of home care for the elderly, Hebei Province plans to carry out aging-friendly home modifications for 40,000 families of elderly people with special needs this year. This initiative aims to solve practical difficulties encountered by the elderly in their daily lives. Already, 40,250 families have been renovated through government subsidies, surpassing the annual target ahead of schedule.

In response to the dining needs of the elderly, especially those living alone or in difficult circumstances, the Provincial Department of Civil Affairs is guiding localities to build community elderly canteens or set up elderly dining tables. Social catering enterprises or elderly care service institutions are being supported to provide dining and meal delivery services for the elderly in surrounding communities. This is part of the continuous effort to improve the rural elderly care meal assistance service system and address the dining problem faced by elderly individuals.

Hebei Province’s dedication to elderly care and the ongoing construction of the elderly care service system reflect their commitment to ensuring the well-being and happiness of the elderly population. These efforts contribute to creating a society where the elderly can enjoy a fulfilling and comfortable old age.

