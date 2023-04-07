Sent by Stefania Avalle – In reading your articles on the school world, a reflection came to me that I would like to share with you, regarding the school horizon.

I wonder, in order to stabilize us poor precarious historical teachers of the school, if it is not the case to seriously consider, together with the extraordinary bankruptcy procedures, for which the will to call selective tests is envisaged, as I read in your article , for the next summer period, to consider, in addition, the concrete possibility of expanding and integrating the already existing rankings of the extraordinary competition bis.

I remember that the extraordinary competition bis, whose oral exam took place last summer, was at the time reserved for historical precarious workers, in order to stabilize them after years of work in school.

I believe it is fair and correct to consider in these already existing rankings, in addition to the winners, also the so-called “suitable”, that is, those who, despite not being included in the ranking, have passed the oral test scheduled for that competition.

I think that their expansion is important and should be considered not only in view of possible renunciations by the winners, as is already foreseen, but also and above all as a priority channel for the purpose of hiring and stabilizing historical teachers.