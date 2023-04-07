6
- The Ministry of Commerce responds to the Australian government’s ban on the use of TikTok on federal public sector equipment – yqqlm news.china.com.cn
- China’s commerce ministry calls Australia’s TikTok ban a ‘discriminatory’ measure Wall Street Journal
- Australia bans TikTok on government devices RFI – Radio France Internationale
- TikTok embattled, Australia joins western countries banning government devices from using TikTok Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- Australia bans TikTok on government devices over security concerns Wall Street Journal
- View full coverage on Google News
See also Shanghai shopping malls and department stores will fully resume offline operations after June 1_Shanghai shopping malls will fully resume offline operations after June 1_epidemic_prevention and control