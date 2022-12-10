[News from our newspaper]Ngabila Salama, director of the Epidemiological Surveillance and Immunization Section of the Yajing District Health Bureau, said on December 9 that in order to accelerate the coverage of the new crown vaccination population, the Yajing District Health Bureau provided 300 vaccines in Jakarta. Vaccination centers, 44 public health centers provide residents with new crown vaccination services from 16:00 pm to 20:00 pm, and continue at Taman Lapangan Banteng, Kota Kasablanka Shopping Center and Green Pramuka Square on weekends.

The Yajing Special Administrative Region Health Bureau hopes that providing residents with new crown vaccinations can increase the coverage of frontline medical staff and the elderly.

According to the report of the New Crown Handling Committee and the National Economic Recovery Committee (KPCPEN), as of December 9, the coverage rate of Yajing residents who had received the first dose of vaccine reached 12.7 million or 135.28%, and the number of people who had received the second dose of vaccine covered The coverage rate reached 10.9 million or 116%, the coverage of the third dose of vaccine was 5.2 million or 71%, and the coverage of the fourth dose of vaccine was 300,000 or nearly 15%.

74,558 or 66.39% of medical staff have been vaccinated with the fourth dose of vaccine. Among the vaccination targets of 761,000 people, the coverage rate of the elderly who have received the third dose of vaccine is 435,000 people or 57%, and the coverage rate of the number of people who have received the fourth dose of vaccine is 56,267 people.

According to the Yakyo District Health Bureau, the number of new cases of new coronary pneumonia surged by 883 in two weeks, which is lower than the 1,000 cases a few weeks ago. Even if the new crown pneumonia in our country is effectively controlled, the Yajing District Health Bureau requires residents to maintain epidemic prevention and hygiene procedures. From October 24 to December 8, 24 cases of infection with the new subtype BN.1 strain of the new coronavirus Omicron variant were detected in my country. (yus)