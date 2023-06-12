Home » Provincial Government will award prizes for filling out the Tungurahua tourist passport – Diario La Hora
Tourism. Tungurahua has hundreds of places to visit in its nine cantons.

He tourist passport of the Tungurahua Provincial Government forms part of the strategies developed by the entity to promote and reactivate the turismo.

It is a symbolic document that can be obtained at the Family Provincial Park located in Hint and in the park of the Family of Holy water baths.

To redeem the stamps You must select, for each canton, one of the points to visit that appear in this passport and consume in the establishment.

This document also contains information on the tourist servers of each canton, so it can also be used as a guide to visit the province.

are in total 10 stampsthe first 100 families to fill out the tourist passport and present it to the Tungurahua Provincial Government, prizes will be won. The validity of this campaign is until September 5, 2023.

He Tungurahua Provincial Government maintains the web page https://vivetungurahua.com/ so that citizens can learn about all the tourist attractions in the province.

In the same way there are guides so that visitors can plan their tour of the province, in these documents you can find the activities of aventura y family recreation that can be developed. (RMC)

