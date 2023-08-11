Home » Provisional list: National MP candidates called to wait – Capsud.net
News

Provisional list: National MP candidates called to wait – Capsud.net

by admin
Provisional list: National MP candidates called to wait – Capsud.net

Initially scheduled for Wednesday, August 9, the publication of the lists of candidates for national deputies has been postponed. In a press release made public on Thursday, the electoral center revealed the reasons which led to this postponement.

According to this institution headed by Denis Kadima, the postponement is due, among other things:

The high number of candidacies received when the BRTCs closed, compared to past electoral cycles;

The logistical difficulty of collecting and reassembling the physical files of the applications, from the 168 BRTCs covered throughout the national territory to the CENI headquarters in Kinshasa.

The electoral center, says, working hard for the publication of this list as soon as possible. And also recalls that this postponement is not likely to delay the operations planned in the electoral calendar of November 26, 2022.

It should be noted that the CENI had received more than 25,000 applications for national deputies.

.

Emongo Gerome

See also  Sant'Efisio edition 366, after two years the island re-embraces its patron saint

You may also like

Get ready to take care of your health

Floods in Slovenia, State Police donate necessities –...

Biden Warns of China’s Economic Collapse: A Time...

Gansu Province Initiates Level IV Flood Defense Emergency...

They favored the disappearance of the ‘Ndrangheta boss,...

Bukavu: fire of more than 20 residential houses...

District maintains direct attention with the communities of...

Valle d’Itria Festival, in 2024 Bellini, Rota and...

Young people lit a paper on the railway...

Parkinson’s patients could walk better with brain stimulation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy