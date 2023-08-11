Provisional list: National MP candidates called to wait – Capsud.net

Initially scheduled for Wednesday, August 9, the publication of the lists of candidates for national deputies has been postponed. In a press release made public on Thursday, the electoral center revealed the reasons which led to this postponement.

According to this institution headed by Denis Kadima, the postponement is due, among other things:

The high number of candidacies received when the BRTCs closed, compared to past electoral cycles;

The logistical difficulty of collecting and reassembling the physical files of the applications, from the 168 BRTCs covered throughout the national territory to the CENI headquarters in Kinshasa.

The electoral center, says, working hard for the publication of this list as soon as possible. And also recalls that this postponement is not likely to delay the operations planned in the electoral calendar of November 26, 2022.

It should be noted that the CENI had received more than 25,000 applications for national deputies.

.

Emongo Gerome

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

