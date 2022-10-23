In the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that “unity is strength, and unity can lead to victory”, “unity and struggle are the only way for the Chinese people to create historical greatness”, and called on the whole party and the whole people to “build a socialist modern country in an all-round way, Promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way and unite and struggle”; when participating in the discussion of the Guangxi delegation to the 20th Party Congress, the general secretary emphasized that “unity can lead to victory, and struggle can lead to success”, “the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups must work in the party We will unite under the banner of ‘a piece of hard steel’, think in one place and make efforts in one place, and promote the great ship of the Great Rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation to ride the wind and waves and set sail.” The important exposition of the general secretary profoundly clarified the great significance of unity to the comprehensive construction of a socialist modern country in the new era and new journey, and pointed out the way forward for us to firmly grasp the requirements of the era of unity and struggle.

Unity is an important guarantee for the Chinese people and the Chinese nation to overcome all risks and challenges on the way forward and to move from victory to new victory. Over the past ten years in the new era, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has united and led the entire Party, the entire army, and the people of all ethnic groups in the country to roll up their sleeves and move forward regardless of weather. Strategic measures, promoting a series of transformative practices, achieving a series of breakthrough progress, achieving a series of landmark results, withstood the test of risks and challenges from politics, economy, ideology, nature, etc., and the cause of the party and the country has made history The achievements and historic changes have propelled our country to embark on a new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way. The great achievements of the new era are achieved by the united struggle of the whole Party and the people of all ethnic groups under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core and under the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era. , work out, struggle out. History and practice have fully proved that unity and struggle is the only way for the Chinese people to create great historical achievements.

We have created a glorious history through unity and struggle, and we will surely open up a better future through unity and struggle. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China scientifically planned the goals, tasks and major policies for the development of the party and the country in the next five years and even longer, and emphasized that “from now on, the central task of the Communist Party of China is to unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to build socialism in an all-round way. To modernize the country, realize the second centenary goal, and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization.” The most important task at present is to unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country, step by step, put into action the major decisions and arrangements made at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and see results.

Unity is strength, and unity leads to victory. To build a modern socialist country in an all-round way, we must give full play to the creative power of hundreds of millions of people. In the new era and new journey, the whole party must adhere to the fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly, uphold the views of the masses, implement the mass line, respect the people’s pioneering spirit, insist on doing everything for the people, relying on the people in everything, coming from the masses and going to the masses, Always maintain the flesh-and-blood ties with the people, always accept the people’s criticism and supervision, always share the same breath, common destiny, and heart-to-heart with the people, constantly consolidate the great unity of the people of all ethnic groups in the country, strengthen the great unity of Chinese sons and daughters at home and abroad, and mobilize everything that can be mobilized. positive factors, unite all forces that can be united, and form a strong synergy to realize the Chinese dream together.

The goal has been clear and the blueprint has been drawn. We must unite more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, keep in mind that empty talk will mislead the country, hard work will rejuvenate the country, strengthen confidence, work with one heart and one mind, work hard and move forward bravely, and consciously use the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party to unify our thinking and Action, under the banner of the party, unite into “a piece of hard steel”, form a majestic force of unity and invincibility, and promote the great ship of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation to ride the wind and waves and set sail.

