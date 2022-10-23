Original title: Serie A – Mkhitaryan counts Lautaro two shots and one pass Inter Milan 4-3 Fiorentina

At 2:45 on October 23rd, Beijing time, the 11th round of the 2022-2023 Serie A season ushered in a focus battle. Inter Milan went away to challenge Fiorentina. Not long after the opening, Lautaro assisted Barrera to complete the blitz. Lautaro then helped the Nerazzurri extend their lead with his personal ability. DiMarco brought down Bonaventura to give Viola a penalty, and Cabral made the penalty. In the second half, Ikone scored a shot to equalize the score for the Purple Lily. Lautaro creates a penalty and takes it. Then, when it was about to enter stoppage time, Jovic equalized the score. Mkhitaryan made a lore at the countdown stage, and in the end, Inter Milan beat Fiorentina 4-3 away and won the three-game winning streak in Serie A.

In just 1 minute of the opening, Lautaro passed the ball, Barrera slammed into the penalty area and scored, Inter Milan 1-0.

In the 9th minute, Ikone avoided the angle in the penalty area and shot slightly wide.In the 14th minute, Inter Milan launched a counterattack. Lautaro made a low shot with his left foot into the dead corner after feinting continuously, and Inter Milan 2-0.

In the 32nd minute, Fiorentina made a cross from the left. Bonaventura was brought down by DiMarco when he shot forward. The referee awarded a penalty after watching VAR. Cabral successfully deceived Onana with the penalty. , Fiorentina 1-2.

In the 43rd minute, Viola received a free kick in a good position, and Biraghi took the penalty and shot wide. At the end of the first half, Inter Milan temporarily led Fiorentina 2-1 away.

In the 46th minute, Kwame made a low shot and was confiscated by Onana. In the 47th minute, DiMarco made a pass from the left and hit the goal. The ball refracted and went straight to the near corner and was saved by the goalkeeper.

Afterwards, Inter Milan took a corner kick, Lautaro shook his head and the goalkeeper lifted the bar with his fingertips.In the 59th minute, Violet Lily counterattacked, Ikone ducked the angle and shot from the lower edge of the crossbar into the net, Fiorentina 2-2.

In the 66th minute, Dzeko passed the ball and Barrera formed a single-handed shot, but his shot was blocked by the goalkeeper.In the 70th minute, Dzeko made a straight pass, and Lautaro was knocked down by the attacking goalkeeper when he was hitting the ball. The referee reminded him to award a penalty through VAR. Lautaro made it overnight, and Inter Milan 3-2.

In the 80th minute, Fiorentina passed the ball from the left, and Kwame volleyed slightly outside the penalty area.In the 89th minute, Fiorentina took a corner kick, Milenkovic headed the ferry, Jovic turned and shot to tie the score again, Fiorentina 3-3.

In the countdown stage, Mkhitaryan scored a goal to beat the Viola, Inter Milan 4-3.

At the end of the game, Inter Milan defeated Fiorentina 4-3 and won three consecutive Serie A victories.

Fiorentina (433): 1-Teracciano/2-Dodo (81 minutes, 23-Venutti), 4-Milenkovic, 28-Lucas-Martinez, 3-Biraghi ( 81 minutes, 15-Terzic)/5-Bonaventura, 34-Amrabat (81 minutes, 72-Antonin-Barack), 32-Duncan (51 minutes, 7-Yowei) Qi)/9-Cabral, 99-Kwame, 22-Nicholas-Gonzalez (8th minute, 11-Ikone)

Inter Milan (352): 24-Onana/37-Skriniar, 6-De Vrey, 15-Archerby/36-Damian (66 minutes, 2-Dumfries), 23-Barrera, 22-Mkhitaryan, 20-Calhanoglu, 32-DiMarco (66 minutes, 8-Gosens)/11-Correa (60 minutes, 9-Dzeko) ), 10-Lautaro (84 minutes, 12-Bellanova)

