Committed to building a paradise for private economic development

Quanzhou city exchanged experience at the national on-site meeting on optimizing the business environment

News from our newspaper (reporter Zhuang Dandan) On March 31, the national on-site meeting on optimizing the business environment was held in Xiamen. Mayor Cai Zhansheng took “Inheriting and Carrying forward the “Jinjiang Experience” and Continuously Improving the Business Environment to Create a Paradise for the Development of the Private Economy” as the title, focusing on promoting reform and innovation in key areas of the business environment, and introduced relevant experience and practices.

Cai Zhansheng pointed out that under the guidance of the “Jinjiang Experience”, the Quanzhou Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government have always adhered to the “two unwavering” principles, upholding the concept of “serving the masses, serving enterprises, and serving the front line”, and in-depth implementation of the special project of “continuous improvement of the business environment” Action, last year Quanzhou became a benchmark city for business environment in Fujian Province, with the number of benchmark indicators ranking first in the province. Strengthen policy empowerment, launch a “1+1+N” policy package to support private enterprises to accelerate technology, innovation, talent, openness, and green development, and integrate 114 practical strategies in the system, so that private enterprises can develop with confidence and expectations; insist on service Optimize and normalize the implementation of “the bureau chief follows the process and the grassroots”, promotes the “subtraction” of the approval process, and the “addition” of service quality, so that private enterprises can develop boldly with less burden; strengthen the interaction between government and enterprises, and establish a “friendly Promising” boundary list, actively build pro-Qing political and business relations, so that cadres and private enterprises become a family. Next, Quanzhou will earnestly inherit and carry forward the “Jinjiang experience”, continue to improve the business environment, strive to create a paradise for private economic development, and make every effort to serve the healthy and high-quality development of private enterprises.