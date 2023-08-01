“Quelli del Fiordaliso” ready to do an encore with the charity initiative to finance research on childhood brain tumors [notiziediprato.it]

01.08.2023 h 10:04 comments

“Quelli del Fiordaliso” ready to do an encore with the charity initiative to finance research on childhood brain tumors

The association renews its collaboration with “La Forza di Giò” and launches a new initiative which will be officially presented in September. Many sports clubs in the area will be involved, all present yesterday evening in the Town Hall with the mayor who once again wanted to support this adventure

After the extraordinary event of 14 January in the Palazzo Comunale, “Quelli del Fiordaliso” are ready to commit themselves to a new challenge, again in favor of ‘La Forza di Giò’, the association created by the parents of Giovanni Fuochi (a young man from Prato with from a rare brain tumor) which aims to finance research on childhood brain tumors.

In a video message published on the social groups ofQuelli del Fiordaliso, which we remember to be a spontaneous aggregation of people in love with the city and everything that revolves around it, was the mayor Matteo Biffoni in a meeting held yesterday evening in the Sala Giunta in remember that the official presentation will be held on Monday 11 September at 21 at the council hall in which the details of the new initiative will be illustrated. Last year, special stickers were put up for charity which allowed La Forza di Giò to be donated over 6,000 euros collected through the precious work of all the members of the movement dedicated to the memory of Aurelio Querci, a historic Prato fan who died too long early on a sunny afternoon of July 31, 1989 (it was no coincidence that I had identified the date to organize the new event yesterday evening). Many sports clubs in the area will be involved, all present yesterday evening in the Town Hall with the mayor who once again wanted to support this adventure and numerous volunteers, ready to continue in the wake of an initiative that has made it possible to gather many Pratesi in love with their city and ready to go out of their way when it comes to charity. This year, bracelets depicting the coats of arms of the sports clubs that have decided to believe in this project will be on sale, all of which will be present on 11 September in the Municipality.

