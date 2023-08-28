China and Japan Swap Diplomatic Protests Over Fukushima Nuclear Wastewater Discharge

China and Japan have lodged diplomatic protests against each other over the discharge of treated nuclear wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. The protests come after Japanese companies and institutions received a large number of malicious calls about the discharge, believed to originate from China. The Chinese people have been strongly protesting against the discharge since it began on August 24. The Japanese side has called for China to send accurate information to its citizens and to cancel import restrictions on Japanese food. China argues that its opposition to the discharge is based on scientific and factual evidence. The incident is causing tensions in Sino-Japanese relations, with a planned visit to China by a Japanese party leader being postponed. Anti-Japanese sentiment has also risen in China, with reports of harassment of Japanese schools and calls to boycott Japanese products. South Korea has also joined China in opposing Japan’s discharge of nuclear-contaminated water.

