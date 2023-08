The Livesport Prague Open tournament continues with other matches of the first round. After Monday’s elimination of seeded number one and defending champion Maria Bouzková, six Czech tennis players will present themselves today. From 15:30, Linda Nosková will start her duel against the American Elvina Kalievová, after them the Wimbledon doubles champion Barbora Strýcová will say goodbye to the Czech fans in a duel with the Indian Ankita Rainaová. Watch both matches online at Sport.cz.

