Quibdó: they deliver remains of two young people who disappeared 8 and 20 years ago

On June 8 and 9, the Missing Persons Search Unit, UBPD, handed over to the next of kin the remains of two young people from Quibdó who disappeared 8 and 20 years ago.

With a simple but very heartfelt act that began in the La Inmaculada Concepción parish in the El Jardín-Las Begonias neighborhood and ended in the San José Cemetery, the relatives rested from the uncertainty and gave their loved ones a Christian burial.

This delivery was achieved thanks to the articulation between the UBPD, the Quibdó mayor’s office, through the Victims’ Link and the Bogotá Prosecutor’s Office, and after forensic professionals established the full identity through the taking of samples from their relatives. .