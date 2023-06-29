Home » Race Tech 14 – Ferrari doesn’t give up! Updates in Austria VIDEO
News

Race Tech 14 – Ferrari doesn’t give up! Updates in Austria VIDEO

by admin
Race Tech 14 – Ferrari doesn’t give up! Updates in Austria VIDEO

Race Tech N 14 – All the technical news, insights into the world of Formula 1 and Motorsport technology with video analysis, from the chassis to the aerodynamics. Engineers from the sector are guests in the studio.

In this episode we will analyze all the Ferrari updates tested on the filming day and brought to Austria.

New front wing how does it change? Full analysis
Side bulkhead ( Endplate ) how does it work ?
New bottom, all the entrance has been updated why?

Buy the book by our engineer Riccardo Romanelli

reference site http://www.newsf1.it/
Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/notizief1/
Instagram https://www.instagram.com/newsf1.it/
Illustrations by https://www.instagram.com/aserosdesign/ #F12023 #FERRARI #RedBull

I like:

Like Loading…

About the author

See also  The ruling that protects journalistic work in the Vicky Dávila case

You may also like

On Syllabus training on the new Code of...

The collision of two galaxies that allowed us...

Suggestive? Carolina Cruz showed off her new tattoo

Main line to be repaired, water shortage

Lord’s Test: Australia’s position stable in the second...

Signing of the Pact for the Energy Transition...

A recipe for tender oatmeal from cook Olga...

Captured and seized in northern Cali

The first phase of the Beijing-Zhangjiakou Railway Heritage...

HOME MOVIES – The film of the Genoa...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy