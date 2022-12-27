Home News Ragusa, pensioner killed at home. The door forced from the outside
News

Ragusa, pensioner killed at home. The door forced from the outside

by admin
Ragusa, pensioner killed at home. The door forced from the outside

A 79-year-old retiree, Joseph BaronCarabinieri found his body in his home Ispic, a town in the Ragusa area. According to the investigators it is a homicide: the elderly man had signs of violence and bruises on his face and on the back of his hand. It was probably someone who broke into the house in the Margio district who killed him. A quite isolated but inhabited place. The carabinieri have in fact ascertained that the front door was forced from the outside. The old man probably tried to defend himself.

The house was seized and an inspection is underway by the Carabinieri of the Ris of Messina in search of elements that could help identify the murderer or murderers. The investigations, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor of Ragusa Santo Fornasier, are conducted by the carabinieri of the provincial investigative unit.

See also  Outbreak in Guangdong Province disrupts global shipping | COVID-19 epidemic | CCP virus | Sea freight

You may also like

The new Chengdu-Kunming Railway officially opened for operation-...

National Development and Reform Commission: Secondary and higher...

Attempted murder in Treviso. The woman beaten and...

The second phase of Guanglian Expressway was completed...

Escape from Beccaria, the head of juvenile prisons:...

The Changyi-Changzhou high-speed railway is fully open to...

Maneuver, here are the contents: from the tax...

87.6 million yuan!HowNet was fined for abusing its...

Vandals in action on Christmas night, families in...

Central Rural Conference Xi Jinping again mentioned the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy