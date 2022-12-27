A 79-year-old retiree, Joseph BaronCarabinieri found his body in his home Ispic, a town in the Ragusa area. According to the investigators it is a homicide: the elderly man had signs of violence and bruises on his face and on the back of his hand. It was probably someone who broke into the house in the Margio district who killed him. A quite isolated but inhabited place. The carabinieri have in fact ascertained that the front door was forced from the outside. The old man probably tried to defend himself.

The house was seized and an inspection is underway by the Carabinieri of the Ris of Messina in search of elements that could help identify the murderer or murderers. The investigations, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor of Ragusa Santo Fornasier, are conducted by the carabinieri of the provincial investigative unit.