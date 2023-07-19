Rahul Gandhi wishes Haryana agricultural labor women, Delhi invited, entertainment in Delhi, Sonia Gandhi dancing with women, video viral

You were about to drop, you didn’t even think

New Delhi : 18. July

(Sahar News.com/Social Media Desk)

The spectacular success of the Congress in Himachal Pradesh and then in Karnataka has given the Congress party a lot of strength, and has also created enthusiasm among the Congress leaders and workers. Political experts and independent journalists say that the former president of the All India Congress Committee Rahul. Gandhi’s popularity graph was organized from Kanyakumari to Kashmir 3,800 The kilometer-long historical walking pilgrimage has been steadily increasing since India’s accession. While every tactic was used to prove Rahul Gandhi as a puppet.

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi themselves have always alleged that thousands of crores of rupees were spent to tarnish Rahul Gandhi’s image and to prove him a puppet. During the unprecedented success of Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi gave a slogan that “I am opening a shop of love in the market of hate.” This slogan has had and is having a great impact on a large part of this country.

In the case of Modi surname, a court in Gujarat sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years, then declared him ineligible for parliament and expelled him from his official residence. A large section of the public is expressing regret after the punishment was upheld. Legal experts say that this is the first such harsh court decision in the country that has been issued in a defamation case.

Now this matter July 12 has reached the Supreme Court. And the supporters of Rahul Gandhi, including the Congress, are sure that Rahul Gandhi will get justice from the Supreme Court and he will be reinstated as a Member of Parliament. The court has not decided. Now all eyes are on the Supreme Court and honorable Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Political and legal analysts say that any decision that will come from the Supreme Court will be an important decision for this country and this decision will decide the political future of Rahul Gandhi as well as the future of the politics of this country.

After being declared disqualified from the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi has started a new series that he is making surprise meetings with people from all walks of life in different states and also getting familiar with the problems they are facing.

Like a common man, Rahul Gandhi traveled to Chandigarh in a truck last month and met drivers at dhabas to learn about the problems they face. He also met motorcycle mechanics and students from coaching centers. Met and this series is going on. During his visit to America last month, Rahul Gandhi also traveled there in a truck. The videos of all these meetings are also going viral on social media. And they have started to be liked by millions.

While visiting the northern state of Manipur, which has been severely affected by violence for more than two and a half months, Rahul Gandhi reached the relief camp and met the affected men, women and children and encouraged them and got to know all the facts. However, his visit was digested by the media and the government also tried to make his visit to Manipur a failure. But his videos also created havoc on social media.

Opposition parties and social media users have started raising questions about the worst conditions in Manipur and excesses 150 Death of persons, over 250 Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi not ready to say a single word on Manipur in spite of serious situations like burning of churches and shutting down internet services for two and a half months? Why are more strict measures not being taken to establish peace there? And why has the Prime Minister not appealed for the restoration of peace in Manipur till date? Meanwhile, he has visited America, Egypt, France and Abu Dhabi.

According to political pundits, this way of meeting common people and listening to them is increasing the popularity of Rahul Gandhi and this is a new chapter in the history of the country. Could prove to be a huge threat to JP.? It should be remembered that two months ago on the occasion of the Karnataka Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi met women in Karnataka by riding in buses, met with delivery partners of Zomato, Swagi and Amazon, and many ordinary professional people. Also traveled on a scooty.

So did Rahul Gandhi July 8 During a visit to paddy fields in Madina village of Sunipat in Haryana state, he had a detailed discussion with women agricultural laborers and farmers. He also sowed crops with them, sat the farmers in the field and drove the tractor. These agricultural laborers mingled with the women. And sat with them and ate their food.

Videos and pictures of this incident also went viral on social media in large numbers. During this visit, few women farmers expressed their desire to see Rahul Gandhi’s house in Delhi. On which Rahul Gandhi told them that he has no house of his own in Delhi. Referring to his disqualification from the Lok Sabha and subsequent eviction from his official residence in New Delhi, he said the government had taken away his work.

At the same time, Rahul Gandhi spoke to his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the phone and turned on the speaker to talk to these women and said that these women want to come and eat at their house in Delhi. Priyanka Gandhi said that she should eat herself. They reach Haryana. On which these women said no, they want to come to Delhi themselves.

According to a Jan Sata report, the former Congress President Shri Sonia Gandhi invited these women farmers for lunch on Sunday and arranged transport for them. Congress worker Rochira Chaturvedi accompanied Sonia Gandhi to Haryana on Sunday. Tweeted a beautiful and heartwarming video of the women’s conversation and lunch at their residence. According to reports, these women were invited to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s house, and these women brought with them various homemade dishes for the Gandhi family, which were liked by Mrs. Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

43 In this second video, it can be seen that these women and other members of their family are coming to Delhi by a car singing songs with happiness. After the tour of Delhi, they reach the residence of Mrs. Sonia Gandhi and on this occasion, former Congress President Mrs. Sonia Gandhi also danced with these women farmers of Haryana on their Haryana folk song. This video has gone viral on social media.

Women farmers from Haryana had expressed their desire to @RahulGandhi to see Delhi and his house. He told them that the Govt has taken away his house. But just see what happened next. This video is pure joy! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1cqAeSW5xg — Ruchira Chaturvedi (@RuchiraC) July 16, 2023

Shrimati Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi also had lunch with these women. Along with this video, Chaturvedi wrote that the women farmers of Haryana had expressed their desire for Rahul Gandhi to visit Delhi and their home. He said that the government has taken away his house.

However, in the background of the current political situation and Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with the common people, two verses of Waseem Barelvi’s ghazal come true here:

You were about to drop, you didn’t even think

If I fall, I will stand up as a problem

Let me go, alone is my journey now

(Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the fields of Haryana and meeting with the farmers and workers 11 The minute video has been uploaded on Rahul Gandhi’s official YouTube channel since yesterday till today one million Over and over on Facebook 2.8 million Seen by more than social media users.)

