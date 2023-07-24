Home » Rains in Afghanistan leave 26 dead and 40 missing
News

Rains in Afghanistan leave 26 dead and 40 missing

by admin

Impacts: 1

At least 26 people have died and 40 are missing in flash floods caused by torrential rains in central Afghanistan, authorities said Sunday.

Shafiullah Rahimi, spokesman for the ministry for Disaster Management, said a total of 31 people had been killed across the country in flooding since Friday and property and farmland had been affected.

Government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said urgent aid had been sent to the main disaster area, in Jalrez district of Maidan Wardak province.

Afghanistan is often affected by the Asian monsoons, which produce regular flash floods during the wet season, when heavy rains wash down dry riverbeds.

Rahimi told a news conference that 604 houses had been totally or partially damaged and hundreds of acres of farmland and orchards destroyed.

See also  The military makes coups to defend their economic interests - Pierre Haski

You may also like

18 years of maturation of identity with wine...

Deputy Cecilia Rivera represents the country in the...

Living with purpose – The Journal

Former Deputy Director of CPC Central Committee General...

After the Merz interview: a dispute in the...

El Salvador wins gold in the Central American...

Trump’s Impeachment Won’t Shake His Dominance in the...

New drone attack on Moscow – DW –...

Javera Miranda obtains a silver medal in the...

THE HOMICIDES DO NOT STOP

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy