Home News Raja ends the group stage with a deserved victory over Simba Tanzanian
News

Raja ends the group stage with a deserved victory over Simba Tanzanian

by admin
Raja ends the group stage with a deserved victory over Simba Tanzanian
Electronic flag – Rabat

Raja Athletic defeated its Tanzanian guest, Simba, by three goals to one, in the match that brought them together, yesterday, Friday, on the floor of the Mohammed V sports complex in Casablanca, drawing the sixth round of the group stage of the African Champions League for football (Group C).

The goals of Raja Athletic were scored by Hamza Khaba (D44, D70Z) and Muhammad Polaksut (D86), while the goal of the Tanzanian team was scored by John Baliki Otos (D48).

With this victory, the green team ended its campaign in the group stage, taking the lead, after raising its score to 16 points, ahead of Simba (9), Houria (7) and Febres (2).

It is worth noting that Raja will meet its opponent in the quarter-final round, on Wednesday, April 5, in Cairo, at exactly eight thirty in the evening local time, which is the date set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in order to draw the draw for this role, in the presence of representatives of qualified clubs.

See also  Sahel: agriculture, the new edition of the Agenzia Ice Lab Innova training program is underway

You may also like

Adel El-Baz writes: It’s okay, army

With the Papamene highway, Meta will be 15...

Poland: Urso meets Minister Buda

Corona 19 new confirmed 10,523 people… 142 severe...

Pick and plate in Medellín Monday April 3,...

The 10 best books on reggae

Raja defeats Simba by three in the African...

Ultra Air: MinTransporte announces measures for Holy Week

Tianjin Airlines will resume flights to Nagoya and...

The last stage of Job Day Sardinia ends...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy