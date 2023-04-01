Raja Athletic defeated its Tanzanian guest, Simba, by three goals to one, in the match that brought them together, yesterday, Friday, on the floor of the Mohammed V sports complex in Casablanca, drawing the sixth round of the group stage of the African Champions League for football (Group C).

The goals of Raja Athletic were scored by Hamza Khaba (D44, D70Z) and Muhammad Polaksut (D86), while the goal of the Tanzanian team was scored by John Baliki Otos (D48).

With this victory, the green team ended its campaign in the group stage, taking the lead, after raising its score to 16 points, ahead of Simba (9), Houria (7) and Febres (2).

It is worth noting that Raja will meet its opponent in the quarter-final round, on Wednesday, April 5, in Cairo, at exactly eight thirty in the evening local time, which is the date set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) in order to draw the draw for this role, in the presence of representatives of qualified clubs.