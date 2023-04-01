Drafting THE PYLON.

In it study of the colombian labor market carried out by the National Administrative Department of Statistics (DANE) for the quarter December 2022 – February 2023, Valledupar appears as the fourth city with the highest unemployment (16.8%) among 23 towns and their metropolitan areas.

This percentage, surpassed by Quibdó, Ibagué and Riohacha, does not represent great variability with respect to the same period of the previous term, when the entity reported a (16,7 %) and the Cesarean capital was in third place.

Ranking of cities according to their unemployment rate. /PHOTO: DANE.

215,000 PEOPLE MAKE UP THE CITY’S WORK FORCE

DANE indicates that the unemployment rate is the percentage relationship between the number of unemployed people (DS) and the number of those who make up the labor force (FT). In Valledupar, the DS figure is 36,240 citizenswhile 215.212 personas are of working age, work or are looking for work.

That means that the 16,8 % of the population interested in carrying out paid activities in this territory, cannot access them. Nationwide, the unemployment rate is 11,4%, which represented a reduction of 1.6 percentage pointss in this socioeconomic problem.

INFORMALITY AND YOUTH

At the level of informality, that is, employees or self-employed workers who are not regulated or protected by the legal and regulatory frameworks for employability, this municipality registers a 65 %the third highest in the country, after cities like Riohacha and Sincelejo.

The World Capital of Vallenato also occupies the third place among the capitals with fewer job opportunities for the young population with a 27.4 percent.

