Sexual violence against university students in Trastevere. A student of John Cabot recounts the drama, after the arrest two days ago of a taxi driver who committed abuses against two students of the private US university. Same slice of Rome’s nightlife, same fear and courage to denounce.
John Cabot’s fourth victim since January
The fourth confirmed victim since January, enrolled at the university based in via della Lungara, is Maria (name invented).
