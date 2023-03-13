In a hands-on campaign, nature conservation experts in Pirna are asking people to bring light into the darkness. Because in Saxon Switzerland you want to get a better picture of a still quite new animal species in the region. It’s about the Thorned Cave Cricket, which biologists know under the name Troglophilus neglectus. “The special thing about the completely harmless animal is that it lives in the dark or in caves,” says biologist Raik Moritz. The district even calls the occurrence of the cave scarecrow “a treasure”.

The district of Saxon Switzerland-Eastern Ore Mountains has a treasure that little is known about. It can be found in caves and man-made objects such as (sandstone) cellars during the winter months.

Europe’s northernmost range

In 1992 the first cave cricket was found in Königstein. Normally The little creatures, which are up to three centimeters in size, live in north-east Italy, Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Albania and Greece. “The local occurrence is the northernmost distribution area in Europe,” explained insect expert Raik Moritz when asked by MDR SACHSEN.

The species has also been observed elsewhere in the Saxon-Bohemian Elbe valley between Loubí and Königstein. In 2022, individual specimens were found outside the Elbe valley in two sandstone cellars in Borthen and Lohmen.

Hands off, camera out

That surprised the experts, informed the Pirna district office. Until now, it was assumed that the species was found in a very limited area in the Elbe valley. Now the Saxon State Association of the Entomofaunistic Society, the Saxon Switzerland-Eastern Ore Mountains district and the National Park Administration want to know exactly and ask: Anyone who sees such a cave insect should see it please take a picture and report. The observations would contribute to a better understanding of the distribution of the animal species, it said.