“Illegal raves: Italy is over, where some respect the rules and others don’t.” The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, writes this on Twitter, proposing, with the title “let’s clarify once and for all”, the video of the press conference on Friday evening, after the Council of Ministers, in which she spoke about the decree law.

“The theme is” if you want to do something, whatever you want to do, you do it respecting the rules and laws of the State “- were his words -. Because there isn’t some fool who respects them and someone else who doesn’t he must respect them. This Italy here, as I see it, is over “.

