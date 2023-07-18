Home » Reached 45 degrees in Sardinia, Guspini is the hottest city – News
News

Reached 45 degrees in Sardinia, Guspini is the hottest city – News

by admin
Reached 45 degrees in Sardinia, Guspini is the hottest city – News

Charon sets Sardinia ablaze: in Cagliari, among the red-dot cities, temperatures are close to 40 degrees, but the hottest place on the island is Guspini, in Medio Campidano, with 45 degrees.


According to data from the weather stations of Sardegna Clima Onlus, the heat does not spare even the coastal areas – in Bosa it exceeds 44 degrees in Oristano 43 and in Sant’Antioco 40 – but it is above all the internal areas that suffer in this glimpse hot in summer: Sanluri and Ballao, in the south of the island, 44.8°, Asuni 47.7°, Villa Verde and Samugheo – all in the Oristano area, 44.3°.


The temperatures are destined to rise again tomorrow, but it will be a whole week of passion for the heatwave that will insist on the central Mediterranean due to the African anticyclone Charon.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

See also  Three men arrested after finding firearms

You may also like

President Petro criticized Europe’s environmental policy during CELAC

Network analysis of prehistoric relationships using raw archaeological...

Hyderabad airport seized gold worth Rs 1 crore...

Poncho Zuleta recovers from surgery in Bogotá; he...

Wind turbines are the target of thieves –...

Suicide attack on security forces vehicle in Peshawar,...

the commitment that seeks to lead Valle del...

Wall Street Journal: “The Europeans are getting poorer”

The Czech army is preparing to buy reserve...

The Minister of Mines, Irene Vélez, would resign...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy