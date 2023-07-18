Reached 45 degrees in Sardinia, Guspini is the hottest city – News

Charon sets Sardinia ablaze: in Cagliari, among the red-dot cities, temperatures are close to 40 degrees, but the hottest place on the island is Guspini, in Medio Campidano, with 45 degrees.





According to data from the weather stations of Sardegna Clima Onlus, the heat does not spare even the coastal areas – in Bosa it exceeds 44 degrees in Oristano 43 and in Sant’Antioco 40 – but it is above all the internal areas that suffer in this glimpse hot in summer: Sanluri and Ballao, in the south of the island, 44.8°, Asuni 47.7°, Villa Verde and Samugheo – all in the Oristano area, 44.3°.





The temperatures are destined to rise again tomorrow, but it will be a whole week of passion for the heatwave that will insist on the central Mediterranean due to the African anticyclone Charon.



