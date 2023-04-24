Real Madrid: Antonio Rüdiger on letter from Florentino Pérez and PSG

InterviewAntonio Rüdiger received a letter from Florentino Pérez in 2016, six years before moving to Real Madrid – and not without reason. He sees the Royals far above Paris Saint-Germain in terms of prestige.

Real Madrid: Pérez wrote to Rüdiger after a cruciate ligament rupture

MADRID. what had Antonio Rudiger and Real Madrid related in 2016? Actually nothing. And yet the defender, who was only supposed to move from Chelsea to the royal team in the summer of 2022, received a letter from none other than President Florentino Pérez.

With the 76-year-old Spaniard at the helm, the management department of the white ballet keeps sending letters to professionals who have been seriously injured. Even to players who are not close to Real. Such kind messages of encouragement are often sent out on behalf of Emilio Butragueño, Director of Institutional Relations.

When Rüdiger tore a cruciate ligament in that summer of 2016 while preparing for the European Championships with the German national team, he was able to enjoy a few words from Pérez addressed to him a little later.

Rüdiger: “I have this letter in front of me every day”

That still inspires the 30-year-old, who was then in the service of Serie A club AS Roma, today. “This letter I received in 2016… I see this letter, I have it in front of me every day. I’m like, ‘A guy like me? No, one day I will go there!’”the defensive ace told CANAL+’s African edition.

Prior to this writing, he wouldn’t even have set himself the goal of eventually making it to Real. That seemed too unrealistic to him. The Berliner: “No no no no. That was way too far away. That was a dream. That was somewhere back there… Do you know when I knew I could actually go there? As I held up that Champions League title. Then I knew I could go to Real Madrid. I knew in that moment.”

PSG? Real Madrid for Rüdiger another dimension

From Chelsea, Rüdiger could have moved to Paris Saint-Germain. The French capital club was apparently interested again in 2022 after the half-season of the 2020/21 season. For the 57-time international, it was clear that after his time in London he would like to climb to the top of the football world.

Ruediger: “There were many, many rumours. And every time Paris showed up… I said, ‘That’s not what I’m looking for.’ At the end of the day, it’s nothing against Paris or anything. I think this is a wonderful club. But Real Madrid… Real Madrid!” He has now played 43 competitive games as a royal, his contract runs until 2026.

