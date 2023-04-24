Continuous rainy days will end and gradually heat up from Tuesday – People’s Livelihood – Kaifeng.com

All media reporter Zhang Zhongpeng

It has plummeted from nearly 30°C, and even fell below 10°C. We may only describe the temperature changes in the past few days as “cliff-like” cooling. From April 22, we felt the “maliciousness” of the cold air. A few days ago, the temperature was still close to 30°C. Everyone happily changed the thick quilts, washed and put away the thick clothes, and prepared to welcome the arrival of early summer with a cool attitude. As a result, a strong cold air knocked us back. “Icy winter. It turns out that from short-sleeved to cotton-padded clothes, all you need is a strong blast of cold air.

The temperature difference of nearly 20°C, coupled with strong winds of magnitude 6 to 7 and continuous rain, the strength of this cold air can be seen. From a national perspective, this cold air has the characteristics of large scope and high intensity. The area at the junction of the four provinces of Ningxia, Shanxi, Shaanxi, and Inner Mongolia even has a general heavy snowstorm or a local heavy snowstorm, which is rare in the same period of history.

So, why is the rainy weather that lasted for three or four days so “outrageous”? The city’s meteorological experts explained that the main reason is that the cold and warm air are very strong. The cold air is so strong that the temperature drops by about 20°C a day, and the warm and humid air is strong enough to withstand the cold wave. Precipitation, and lasts for 3 to 4 days. The second is that the water vapor is particularly rich this time, not only the Bay of Bengal water vapor, but also the Bohai Sea, Yellow Sea, East China Sea and South China Sea vapor.

This spring, our city has experienced two extreme drops in temperature and precipitation. In addition to this time, there is also “peach blossom snow” in March. City meteorological experts believe that this does not mean that spring is getting colder, but it just means that the intensity of warm and humid airflow in spring is increasing. Spring rain is as expensive as oil. Although such weather can improve soil moisture and slow down drought on the one hand, on the other hand, this kind of rainy and snowy weather will bring harm to agricultural production, transportation and human health, and should be prevented in advance.

However, April is coming to an end, and the general trend of the weather is getting warmer every day until it enters summer. Although the middle temperature occasionally fluctuates, it is only a symbolic struggle before the cold air exits. No, the temperature is about to rise. According to the forecast of the Municipal Meteorological Observatory, the temperature in our city will gradually rise from April 25. By then, we will have a day with occasional chills in the morning and evening and a comfortable temperature at noon.