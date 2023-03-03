votes on the gameReal Madrid can’t even compete against FC Barcelona, ​​who are weak in terms of personnel and who are by no means self-confident with the last two defeats, and lose the first leg in the Copa del Rey semifinals 0-1. REAL TOTAL provides selected press comments on the Cup Clásico.

“Barça takes gold from the Bernabéu”

BRAND (Madrid): “Barça takes gold from the Bernabéu. Real Madrid disappointed their own fans, who came to the Bernabéu to take revenge for their Supercopa defeat, believing that defeat would affect LaLiga. What seemed like an easy prey due to the players’ absence became an insurmountable problem for a Madrid side unable to break through an effective and crowded defence. A mistake by Camavinga was enough to turn the game upside down and give Barça victory. deservedly. Madrid, who had no shots on goal, gained possession. Barça won the game, the plan worked perfectly. A severe punishment for a team that, while not aiming very well, was more adventurous than their opponents.”

AS (Madrid): “A lot of fighting and little football. An own goal decided a game to forget. Barça only knew how to defend. In a game that was about hysteria, not history, Barça left the Bernabeu happy and doing next to nothing. Madrid are forced into a heroic feat at the Camp Nou. Emotionally it was a Clásico like in the days of Mourinho and Guardiola. In terms of football, it didn’t even come close to matching that turbulent era.”

Real Madrid-Barcelona: “Keep an open mind because it’s Madrid”

THE WORLD (Madrid): “Barça are making themselves small at the Bernabéu to gain an advantage in a mediocre Clásico. There were many obstacles in this Clásico of inaccuracies – and Barcelona adapted better to all of them. But the second leg at Camp Nou remains open because it’s Madrid and because in a month, an eternity in football, nothing will be the same.”

THE COUNTRY (Madrid): “An armored Barça, ignorant of their own possession, takes the lead against Madrid in the first round of the Copa. Real didn’t stand a chance against the team around Araújo, the figurehead of the Barça team. A flawless defensive performance prevented the opponent from getting even close to Ter Stegen, who didn’t make a single save worth mentioning.”

Real Madrid – Barcelona: “Before rubbing hands”

SPORT (Barcelona): “What could possibly go wrong? Nothing, absolutely nothing as Xavi had generously handed them the role of favorites – and Los Blancos never refuse to feel superior to anyone. They like to look at themselves in the mirror and feel like the prettiest at the party. They have embraced their role so much in advance that they haven’t even bothered to think that on the other side of their artificial paradise is the only team that doesn’t intimidate them, but rather brings out the best in Chamartín : Barcelona FC. That day was an exercise in survival and recognizing that sometimes you have to give up everything you are, everything you are, in order to move on. Basically, what Barça did in Madrid was a show of humility, because there are moments in life when you have to put your principles aside in order to move forward. Barça learned a lot more than you could have learned from a 5-0 win. 1-0 is not just another win, it’s a lesson not to be forgotten.”

SPORTS WORLD (Barcelona): “Barça makes a statement at the Bernabéu and builds a lead. Madrid rubbed their hands ahead of the Clásico after Barça suffered back-to-back defeats and saw a golden opportunity to eliminate Barça in the Copa and cast doubts in the league as well. In the end, however, it was FC Barcelona who won the game.”

THE VANGUARD (Barcelona): “Barça learn how to defend and win at the Bernabéu. Barça, badly wounded after defeats in Manchester and Almería, took advantage of the healing power that the Bernabéu occasionally offers. There were fears of an outcome that would only worsen the damage at Blaugrana, but the opposite happened. The looming 2-0 deficit slowed down Real Madrid, who couldn’t find a way to threaten as they were completely confused by their opponents’ defensive play.”

Real Madrid – FC Barcelona: “With one leg in the final”

TUTTOSPORT (Italy): “The Clásico still belongs to FC Barcelona. After triumphing at the Supercopa in January, the Blaugrana won 1-0 in the second Clásico of 2023 at Real Madrid in the first leg of the cup, thanks to a Militão own goal. A very important win for Xavi’s Blaugrana, who went through a phase marked by Europa League elimination and the home defeat to Almería in La Liga. The Catalans have one foot in the Copa del Rey final.”

THE GUARDIAN (England): “Barcelona won the first of three games between the top two Spanish clubs over the next few weeks. After losing to Manchester United in the Europa League and surprising defeat to Almería in La Liga, the win was a welcome boost for Xavi’s side. It was also the first match between the two sides after it was revealed that Barcelona paid millions of euros to the vice-president of Spain’s Referees Committee over a number of years. A banner unfurled by Madrid fans at the Bernabéu read: ‘Clean and white, never stained.’”

“Real gives Barca the win”

BILD (Germany): “Real gives Barca the win! Barcelona win the first leg of the semi-finals of the Spanish Cup 1-0 against nemesis Madrid. A single dangerous action is enough for the leader of the Primera Division to win! After the last two competitive defeats in a row (1-2 in the Europa League against Manchester United, 0-1 in the league against Almeria), Barça wins the prestige duel par excellence! Also because Real hardly gets anything offensive.“

FOOTBALL (Germany): “Thanks to a slapstick own goal: Barça wins the first leg of the semifinals at Real. The hosts were better in the game – and Barcelona scored with the first chance: Courtois parried a Kessié shot, Éder Militão got the ball unluckily on the foot, from where the ball jumped into his own goal (26th). After that, the encounter was balanced, the goal did the guests good. Real tried again, but could not assert themselves offensively. “

