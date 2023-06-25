Home » Record growth in renewable energy | SN.at
The energy turnaround towards renewable energy is now also clearly emerging in Austria. The current market survey by the Ministry of Climate Protection on the energy market shows that there is a trend away from fossil fuels towards biomass stoves, heat pumps and photovoltaic and wind power plants. In a broadcast, the ministry announced that subsidies such as “Get out of oil and gas” or for photovoltaics and wind turbines would be accepted.

But the sales figures would also confirm this development. According to this, 64 percent more biomass boilers were sold in the previous year than in 2021. There was a 40 percent increase in biomass stoves. The sales figures for heat pumps rose by around 60 percent, for photovoltaic systems by around 36 percent and for wind power by around 8 percent. The total output of the photovoltaic systems increased by 1 gigawatt, and 87 new wind turbines were added to wind power.

Sales of battery storage for photovoltaic systems increased by 75 percent. And storage tanks with 3,326 cubic meters were set up in the heating networks.

“We can see from the figures from the market survey: Yes, it works and at a reasonable pace. We also need this dynamic in climate protection at all other levels – in the federal states, municipalities and of course also at the federal level,” said Climate Protection Minister Leonore Gewessler (Greens ).

